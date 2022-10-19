Defensive play is important for any deep postseason run at any level of competition.

Princeton defenseman Preston Senne kicks the ball away in earlier season contest for the Tigers soccer team. Senne was nominated to the All-State Team for the second year in a row. 

For the Princeton boys soccer team, the defense is in good hands, headlined by two All-State nominees in defenseman Preston Senne and goalkeeper Ben Kelzer as the team looked to keep its season churning into the Section 6AA Playoffs.

