Defensive play is important for any deep postseason run at any level of competition.
For the Princeton boys soccer team, the defense is in good hands, headlined by two All-State nominees in defenseman Preston Senne and goalkeeper Ben Kelzer as the team looked to keep its season churning into the Section 6AA Playoffs.
That Tigers’ defense already has gotten that goal off to a strong start, handling Big Lake via a 4-0 win on Oct. 15, at John Harvey Field. Princeton is the third seed in the section while the Hornets were the sixth seed.
“Defensively, we did what we needed to do,” said coach Jason Senne.
Into the contest, already having suffered a loss to Big Lake in a 2-1 loss back on Sept. 29, the Tigers defense made sure that wasn’t going to happen.
“I don’t know if they even had one good shot on net, we were just able to completely stop them. We shut them down,” said Kelzer.
While the defense handled business, the Princeton offense found its footing with 9:42 to go in the first half as Timmy Donnay found Noah Feneis on a pass on the doorstep of net to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. The score held into halftime.
Back for the second half, defenseman Reese Strube provided some offense for the Tigers, getting his own rebound after a shot to bury the goal to give Princeton the 2-0 advantage early in the second.
Preston Senne and Timmy Donnay added goals as the team got revenge for the regular season loss to the Hornets.
Kelzer and the Tigers defense combined for the team’s sixth shutout of the season, keeping the goalkeeper’s day an easy one, with the senior turning in just two saves. Princeton now owns a 10-6-1 record for the season.
Princeton is 9-1-1 record in games in which they allow less than two goals while just 1-5 when eclipsing the mark.
Defensive Tigers
Spearheaded by Preston Senne, a now two-time nominee for All-State, the defense for the Tigers has cohesion as a unit, said Senne.
“I have the other defenders back and they got mine if I make a mistake,” he said.
More often than not, the Tigers don’t make that mistake, added Kelzer.
“We have a really strong defense and our guys don’t really get beat.”
Even on the off chance that a Princeton defender in Senne or Strube is out of place, the Tigers still have their last line of defense in Kelzer.
“He’s saved us a lot of times this year. Anytime we’ve made a mistake and they get a glimpse of a second to take a shot, he’s there for the stop,” said Preston Senne.
As the Tigers advanced to the Section 6AA Semifinals on Oct. 18, heading to St. Francis to battle with the Mississippi 8 foe, Jason Senne is relying on Senne and Kelzer to continue to do what they have thus far this season.
“For us, we are hoping we have another couple strong performances out of them,” he said.
St. Francis is the second seed in the section and defeated Zimmerman 1-0 on Oct. 15 to set up the match up. The Saints also owned a 3-1 overtime victory over Princeton, back on Sept. 19, in St. Francis.
A win would have advanced the Tigers to a Section Championship game for the third straight year while a loss ended the season for Princeton. The game was held prior to the Union-Times’ deadline.
