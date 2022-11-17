Dave Dillan elected mayor of Milaca after 16 years as councilor

After 16 years serving as a city council member for the City of Milaca, Dave Dillan was elected to the role of mayor following the results of the 2022 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
When Dillan first found out about his win, he stated that he was at home watching the Minnesota Wild hockey team. He also stated he is feeling good about the outcome of the election.
“(I’m feeling) very good, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to doing and I’m glad it’s worked out,” Dillan said.
Dillan went on to thank those who voted for him as mayor.
“Thank you, I appreciate your confidence and hopefully I can provide the leadership you need and we can move forward together and continue to make Milaca a great place,” Dillan said.
Dillan beat his opponent Carvin Buzzell, Jr. 659 to 289 votes.
“I appreciate what Buzz has done for Milaca with the restaurant (Timber Valley Grill) and helping to get the healthcare system going. I think we have a good relationship and I think we work well together and I think we will continue to work well together. I think both of our interests are the same,” Dillan said.
His 16 years as a council member and recent few months as acting mayor provided Dillan with the framework to help him continue on his path as mayor of Milaca. However, his transition into the new role might come with a few bumps.
“I’ve been on council for 16 years, so that part’s familiar. But since I’ve actually started doing some acting mayor things, it’s procedural wise a little different. There are a couple times where I was waiting for someone to call a vote and I realized that’s me. It’s that kind of thing you’ve got to get used to, that’s a little different,” Dillan said. “Otherwise, as long as I’m on the council, I hope it continues with how we work as a team. One person runs the meetings, but we work as a team. It’s not a one person deal, we all have the same goal of doing what’s best for Milaca. I think we work well together.”
Looking into the future, Dillan stated that the main issues he believes Milaca faces are housing and childcare.
“I think two pending issues are housing and I think we made a step forward the other day with the eight unit apartment building that’s going in. That childcare issue, I think we should continue to look at, and just continue to work on keeping the infrastructure solid which our city employees do a great job doing,” Dillan said. “Business growth is always a good thing that we’ll always be looking at. As new things come up, hopefully we can embrace those and bring those into the city, too.”
Dillan will officially relinquish his title of acting mayor in favor of his elected role as the mayor of Milaca at the start of the year in 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.