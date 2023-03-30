Crystal Family Care Clinic opening doors for employee health

Crystal Cabinet Works employees have a unique opportunity coming to them starting April 3 to help them meet their health care needs.
Crystal Family Care Clinic is opening its doors exclusively to all Crystal Cabinet Works employees and their dependents.
The idea for the clinic first sparked around three years ago when Crystal Cabinet Works executives, including president Dennis Palkert, sought out information trying to help their employees be healthier.
“Around three years ago, we were talking to people in the health insurance business about what we can do to help our employees be healthier. They told us that some companies do this (clinics), so we went to visit those companies to see how this might work for us,” Palkert said. “We really encourage the health and well-being of our employees. We are trying to make it as easy as possible to go to the clinic.”
The clinic - which is located at 12513 318th Avenue NW. Princeton, MN - is available to all employees, whether or not they utilize Crystal Cabinet Works’ health plans, and is completely free of charge.
However, there may be a $10 due to IRS regulations as an appointment fee per visit for any employee or family member enrolled in any qualified high-deductible health plan with a health savings account.
“We’re trying to help our employees be healthier which not only benefits them, it benefits us because when you’re healthy you’re more productive and happier,” Palkert said. “We wanted something special and unique. This should help us in the recruitment of employees. We have something very few companies offer at this point.”
Crystal Family Care Clinic will be run through Achieve Wellness and offer a variety of clinic services including physicals, screenings, lab work, blood pressure checks, preventative check-ups, well child/baby care, treatment of minor injuries and illnesses, blood work, vaccinations, and non-narcotic prescriptions.
All non-narcotic prescriptions offered through Crystal Family Care Clinic will be available at no cost.
“We think it’s fairly rare in the State of Minnesota that companies have a dedicated clinic,” Palkert said. “Some companies have on-site medical services where they bring in doctors and nurses on a given day, but not a full-fledged clinic. There are only a handful of them in the state. We are super excited about it.”
Crystal Family Care Clinic has employed Family Nurse Practitioner Georgeanna Knutson as its main care provider alongside Medical Assistant Angie Hout.
Knutson attended the College of St. Benedict to pursue a nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse for 12 years before going on to obtain her Family Nurse Practitioner license from the University of Minnesota. Since then, she has worked in various primary and specialty care settings for 22 years.
Hout was born and raised in Zimmerman. She later moved to Princeton after graduating high school, and went on to obtain her associates degree in applied science. After she graduated college, Hout worked as a medical assistant where she found a passion for healthcare.
While the clinic is available to employees and their dependents, they are not required to utilize its services.
Employee health care information will not be shared with Crystal Cabinet Works, and follows the same standards and laws as all other clinics in accordance with HIPAA guidelines.
“We want and would love people to use it. We understand there may be some concerns with confidentiality, but we have no access to those medical records,” Palkert said. “The clinic is run according to the standards that every other clinic has, so Achieve Wellness - who runs the clinic - is well aware of that and they wont give us any information we shouldn’t have.”
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony for Crystal Family Care Clinic at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, its official opening date is Monday, April 3 after which it will be open four days a week. The clinic will be open on Mondays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., and Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are encouraged and can be made by phone at 763-220-5332 or email at crystalclinic@achievewellness.com.
To learn more about Crystal Family Care Clinic, visit its website at https://crystalCabinets.com/crystal-family-care-clinic/.
