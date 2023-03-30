 Skip to main content
Crystal Family Care Clinic opening doors for employee health

Crystal care clinic.jpg
Crystal Family Care Clinic through Crystal Cabinet Works held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, March 28 to celebrate its opening. The clinic, which opens its doors on Monday, April 3 and is located at 12513 318th Ave. NW., is available only to Crystal Cabinets employees and their dependents.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Crystal Cabinet Works employees have a unique opportunity coming to them starting April 3 to help them meet their health care needs.

Crystal Family Care Clinic is opening its doors exclusively to all Crystal Cabinet Works employees and their dependents.

