Crystal Cabinets marks diamond anniversary

The nationwide distributor celebrates 75 years since its founding in a Minneapolis garage
Crystal Cabinets is one of the largest employers in the Princeton area with over 450 employees. But it didn’t start out that way.
The company originally started in a garage in Minneapolis.
In July 1947, the night his son was born, Tom Hammer made the decision to start a business making kitchen cabinets.
“Grandpa Tom (Tom Hammer) had a vision when he came back from World War II like a lot of people then that were entrepreneurs and looking for new businesses to start,” said Patty Kettlehodt, Tom Hammer’s granddaughter and strategic planner, leader, and part owner of Crystal Cabinets. “My grandma’s father came down with two truckloads of lumber from Hitterdal, Minnesota for him to work on. So, I think there was a little more planning than just the night my dad was born.”
After that night, Hammer worked all over Minneapolis and as a “one-man show” before growing the company with around seven employees in Crystal, Minnesota which is where the company opened its first warhouse.
Then in the late 1960’s, Jeff Hammer, Tom Hammer’s son, went to his father with his business partner, Bob Todick, wishing to expand their business.
Crystal Cabinets grew, moving locations as they went. They moved from Crystal to Osseo to Rogers. But in 1975, their warehouse in Rogers burned down.
“There was a big fire. Richard Braun, our director of operations, and his girlfriend saw it on fire and called him so he was one of the first people on site from the company. At that point in the business, he would have just been sweeping floors,” Kettelhodt said. “Within two weeks from that they brought the company up here to Princeton.”
At that time, there was a woman working at the Princeton Bank - now Bremer Bank - whose husband worked for Crystal Cabinets. Her husband was a vital component of recruiting Princeton residents to work for Crystal when it was still in Rogers.
The worker’s wife came home one day telling her husband that the bank manager was trying to get in contact with Jeff Hammer and Bob Todick.
Within a day of communicating with the bank, Crystal Cabinets had its first building in Princeton and its office building was across the street in an old house.
“Sometime between 1975 and 1980, I heard about reps coming to visit and going into the house they used as an office and being surprised by it. A couple of them stuck with us,” Kettelhodt said.
Around this time, Jeff Hammer and Bob Todick were making an important decision about which direction they wanted to take the company next.
“At that point, they were mostly regional and they needed to decide if they wanted to go national. Jeff wanted to go national and Bob was more hesitant to go that direction, and I think that’s when Jeff bought him out,” Dennis Palkert, president of Crystal Cabinets, said. “Now we sell more cabinets on the coast than we do in the Midwest, so we are definitely going corner to corner in the country selling our cabinets.”
According to Kettelhodt, Crystal Cabinrt’s first national branches outside of Minnesota were in Colorado and the Northwest.
Five years after the move to Princeton in 1980, Crystal Cabinets moved locations across town and have stayed there ever since.
Now, the company continues its growth by using up the space and land they have by expanding their building.
In the time since their founding 75 years ago, Crystal Cabinets has been a leading employer for the community with over 90 percent of their employees located in the Princeton area.
The company is a nationwide distributor for cabinets with over 600 representatives and dealer relationships selling their products to consumers across the country. All of their products are manufactured here in Princeton.
“I think our success is about relationships, partnerships. I think it’s about the well-being of our employees and our customers. I think we look at that first and it’s always in the forefront of our decision making,” Kettelhodt said.
“I’ve worked for a lot of different companies and more than any other company, this one walks the talk when it comes to its values. Relationships, the importance of relationships is the key to the longevity of success,” Palkert said. “The greatest compliment we can have is when you go out there and you see half of our employees have been here for more than 30 years. We have multiple generations of our employees working here. A lot of companies say they’re value driven, I think we truly live it in the decisions that we make. The opportunity to show value and respect happens quite frequently.”
To celebrate the long-time, and new, employees alongside its 75th anniversary, Crystal Cabinets kick-offed the festivities with a company picnic at the manufacturing center in June.
During the picnic, Crystal Cabinets handed out door prizes to the employees and they allowed time for Jeff Hammer and Palkert to share words of gratitude. Retirees and the entire Hammer family were also present at the lunch. All of the employees had the opportunity to sit together for the 75-minute lunch to play off of the 75-year anniversary. They also took the time to gather the employees for a large group photo taken by a drone.
Another way the company had already begun its 75th anniversary celebrations is through the Princeton and Milaca parades. A new float was built specifically for the events and, according to Kettelhodt, they had twice as many people join their parade group than normal.
In preparation for the celebrations, Palkert asked for volunteers from the employees to create a committee to come up with all the ideas for the celebration events.
“This is very typical of how Crystal works, but I asked for volunteers and we got a group of about six or seven people from all different functions and they came up with all the ideas and they do all the work to make it happen. So, they have a list and their concept was to make it a year long celebration,” Palkert said.
Some of their pother planned celebrations include opening up their training center in downtown Princeton to the employees for an open house, around hunting season they are going to be handing out hunting stocking caps, they plan on raffling off ball tickets, and they have a party planned for the employees and their guests in Jan.
The company is also encouraging volunteerism in their employees by holding a backpack drive with some local churches on Day of Kindness, Nov. 13, to fill backpacks with school supplies, and by planting trees for the city.
“I feel extremely blessed with the health of the organization and we look for ways to share that, and I’m just humbled by the different ways our employees try to give back through the parade, the backpack for schools, the reading buddies at the schools, and I’m sure there’s a dozen more,” Palkert said. “We want to be healthy and giving partner to the community. We are a large employer for the community, and want to continue doing what we can to help the community in different ways.”
Crystal Cabinets 75th anniversary is on July 2, 2022.
To learn more about Crystal Cabinets, visit their website at https://crystalcabinets.com/.
