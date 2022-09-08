County board whittles away at 2023’s preliminary budget

County commissioners attempted to cut down the proposed preliminary budget at their work sessions, which took place before the regular county board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the work sessions, department heads from the sheriff’s office, public works and the soil and water conservation district (SWCD) all presented to the board about their proposed 2023 budgets.
Two common themes for all departments as they discuss their 2023 budgets is getting budget allocations up to pre-COVID numbers, and the rising costs associated with inflation.
Sheriff Don Lorge and Chief Deputy Kyle Burton were present to discuss budget changes for the sheriff’s office.
A commissioner asked Lorge about the budget line item for deputy reserves. Lorge explained deputy reserves are often used for parades and auctions, community events he may not be able to spare paid staff for. The line item included some donations they’ve received, and Lorge mentioned the possibility of charging for the use of deputy reserves. “Maybe we can get some revenue back.”
Commissioner Timothy Wilhelm asked if he had any idea what they’d charge for a deputy reserve. Lorge was unsure, and Burton mentioned how private security companies may charge up to $100 an hour for their services. Right now on the county sheriff’s fee schedule, a contract deputy is $60 an hour. The department will consider adding a charge for the deputy reserves for 2023.
Jail administrator Bradley Hunt addressed the board regarding the proposed jail budget. He discussed how boarding inmates elsewhere can mean a loss of revenue for the jail. “All money made by inmates” – use of canteen, phone time, etc. – is going elsewhere as they spend their money wherever they are boarded.
Burton talked about creating a separate account for K-9 expenses and donations, a move that would make the budget “cleaner for everybody,” Burton said. Right now, the program is funded with donations and the sheriff’s office. Burton requested that the ongoing expenses be partially offset by levy; those expenses would not include the purchase and training of a new dog, but rather care and equipment for the current K-9 unit. A program through Granite City Pet Hospital in St. Cloud does not charge public safety entities for routine immunizations and any necessary surgeries, so that is not part of the budget plan. The commissioners agreed to include $2,500 for the K-9 program in the levy.
Kevin Schultz, public works director, explained how the department is “money in, money out.” The state of Minnesota guarantees $1.8 million for regular maintenance of County State Aid Highways (CSAH) – all of it needs to be spent, otherwise projects are “shored up” by levy funds.
While that may seem like a decent chunk of change, Schultz explained it can evaporate quickly, as it can be about $200,000 worth of work for a mile of road. In order to repair county roads, the county would need to “spend some serious money.”
Commissioner Phil Peterson asked which roads need “desperate attention?” Schultz said he can think of nine off the top of his head.
As a board, Peterson said, they need to ask themselves, “What are we willing to spend over the next 10 years to fix our county roads?” Schultz said he would get a list together of which roads are most in need, as well as a future plan for which roads come next. This list will be added to the county’s capital improvement plan.
County commissioner Dave Oslin asked in a related discussion, “Are we working towards a bridge inspector?” Schultz replied no, because there would be no one for the inspector to work under. Many of the spots in MNDOT approved programs for training are taken up by MNDOT employees, he further explained.
Within the budget talks, Schultz also presented an expenditures plan for investments in new equipment. The cost of obtaining the equipment would be broken up by bonds, reserve funds and the sale of the department’s equipment. With the plan, Schultz said, they would be on a “good schedule” and wouldn’t be “chasing repairs.”
Briefly, Schultz discussed the success of the recycling program. Reserve funds are being used to keep up with truck maintenance. Overall, he said, it’s “a great program, [and it’s] being utilized.”
From the SWCD, Susan Shaw proposed adding a new position to the department. She gave the example of an agricultural technician, someone who could work with local farmers and help coordinate necessary grants to fund planning. She said the position would be “the next easiest thing to fund.”
Much of the SWCD budget is funded by grants, only about a third to a quarter of the budget comes from the county. Shaw explained that some administration that could be handled in-house with a little more funding, things like water compliance issues, are being sourced out to other nearby counties. By receiving certain funding from the county, like for the ag tech, the SWCD has a whole new host of grant opportunities to pursue. And yet, Shaw said, “We will do as much as we can with what you (the county) provide.”
The board agreed to add $12,000 to its funding of the SWCD for the ag tech position in its consideration of the preliminary budget.
After the presentations from the department heads, county coordinator Dillon Hayes let the board know $2 million still needs to be cut from the budget in order to stay 10 percent or under for a levy increase.
Childcare study
Mike Wimmer, economic development manager, was present at the regular meeting to discuss a contract between the contact and First Children’s Finance, a nonprofit based in Minneapolis. Wimmer discussed an “availability gap” for the people of Mille Lacs County who need access to childcare options.
Commissioner Timothy Wilhelm commented, “We all know [the availability gap] exists,” so what would the partnership accomplish?
First Children’s Finance partnered with East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) to conduct a childcare availability assessment in the county, according to the board agenda request form. With the contract and completion, the two entities would provide strategic planning expertise at no cost.
Wimmer added it would hopefully “spark a broader conversation,” as well as reveal any resources or programs that haven’t been used to their full potential.
A community committee would exist in conjunction. They will meet four times, each meeting lasting about 90 minutes, depending on the conversation. Board chair Genny Reynolds offered to sit on the committee. She said the study will help inform future decisions, if and when funding becomes available for any initiatives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.