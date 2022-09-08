 Skip to main content
County board whittles away at 2023’s preliminary budget

county board.jpg

Sheriff Don Lorge and Deputy Chief Kyle Burton discussed the sheriff department’s proposed 2023 budget with the Mille Lacs County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

 Alycia van Rheenen

County commissioners attempted to cut down the proposed preliminary budget at their work sessions, which took place before the regular county board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the work sessions, department heads from the sheriff’s office, public works and the soil and water conservation district (SWCD) all presented to the board about their proposed 2023 budgets.

Two common themes for all departments as they discuss their 2023 budgets is getting budget allocations up to pre-COVID numbers, and the rising costs associated with inflation.

