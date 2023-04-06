 Skip to main content
County board updated on opioid settlement

Back in September, Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Administrator Kristine Klopp talked of a $2 million payment that will be made to the county over the next 18 years. The payout comes as a result of the lawsuit the Minnesota attorney general’s office joined along with cities and counties affected by the opioid crisis. At the time, distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson had settled.

The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners recently passed a new resolution to accept new and future funds as a result of ongoing settlements from the litigation. In a later email, County Administrator Dillon Hayes said the county has only “a rough idea” of what they will receive from the ongoing settlements. “The totals associated with the settlement are generally global, so the State receives a percentage of that, and we receive a percentage of that percentage, and those percentages all depend upon who signs on and who doesn’t.”

