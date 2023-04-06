County board updated on opioid settlement

Back in September, Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Administrator Kristine Klopp talked of a $2 million payment that will be made to the county over the next 18 years. The payout comes as a result of the lawsuit the Minnesota attorney general’s office joined along with cities and counties affected by the opioid crisis. At the time, distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson had settled.
The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners recently passed a new resolution to accept new and future funds as a result of ongoing settlements from the litigation. In a later email, County Administrator Dillon Hayes said the county has only “a rough idea” of what they will receive from the ongoing settlements. “The totals associated with the settlement are generally global, so the State receives a percentage of that, and we receive a percentage of that percentage, and those percentages all depend upon who signs on and who doesn’t.”
From the distributor settlement in September, Minnesota received $300 million from the $26 billion multistate settlement agreement. That $300 million was then divvied up between counties and cities that joined the lawsuit, with a portion kept by the State for opioid abatement.
Klopp stated in September that the money is bound by a memorandum of agreement (MOA), which outlines how counties and cities should invest the money, namely in the areas of prevention, treatment and recovery, harm reduction, and criminal justice. Additionally, there are four groups that will be included in planning: health and public health – including health care, prevention and education; intervention and recovery – substance use disorder treatment and recovery, behavioral health, harm reduction; elected government officials representing different departments and agencies; and law enforcement professionals.
Within the 18-year payout of the settlement, there is no expiration date, Klopp previously said. So funds need not be spent as they are received.
