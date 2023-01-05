 Skip to main content
County board recognizes public service of Lorge, Wilhelm

With handshakes and cake, Sheriff Don Lorge and District 2 County Commissioner Tim Wilhelm were recognized by Mille Lacs County for their years of service on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Lorge is retiring after 20 years in law enforcement with the county; Wilhelm was unseated during the November 2022 election after 10 years on the board.

Lorge commented to the board, in good spirits, that they have “had a few battles over the years,” but he has “appreciated everything I’ve seen here.” Lorge has served as sheriff the last four years. Chief Deputy Kyle Burton will took over as sheriff on Jan. 3 after being elected to the position in November 2022..

