 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

County board OKs preliminary levy increase of 11.5%

Mille Lacs County Logo C.jpg

If the Mille Lacs County Board had passed the preliminary levy for 2023 at a 7.5% increase over 2022, residents would have seen the “third lowest tax rate here in 30 years,” County Administrator Dillon Hayes said, and the lowest one since 2009. It would have been “encouraging to start trending in the right direction,” Hayes said.

A 7.5% levy felt “tight” to a couple commissioners worried about the uncertainty of costs not yet finalized on the budget. Commissioner Dave Oslin asked about the 11.5% increase the board briefly discussed before – what would that tax rate look like for an average home of $300,000 that is homesteaded? Hayes quickly did the math and said it would be an increase of about $198 – about $70 more than the tax rate increase from the 7.5% levy.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred