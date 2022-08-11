County board considers short-term rental license

The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners is considering an ordinance that would affect short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) properties. These kinds of properties are homes owned by individuals, and increasingly corporations, that can be rented on a nightly basis. Airbnb and VRBO offer home stays as an alternative to hotels and motels, often touting a more personalized touch.
At the Aug. 2 meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board, Keenan Hayes, zoning administrator, approached the board with the short-term rental ordinance proposal during its working meeting.
The proposal, which is based on Crow Wing County’s ordinance, is meant to allow the continued “use of short-term rental units, but also mitigate possible adverse impacts to the health, safety, welfare, and quality of life of surrounding properties, as well as water and environmental quality.”
Some surrounding counties have already adopted a similar ordinance. “Kanabec, Aitkin, Stearns, as well as Crow Wing have all adopted some form of licensure or permitting for short-term rentals,” Hayes stated in a later email.
He shared during the meeting that the county assessor’s office estimates about 50 of these kinds of short-term rental properties exist in the county, many around the Mille Lacs Lake area. The ordinance would be county-wide, and Hayes noted that this “gets to be a pretty volatile issue.” These properties now receive complaints from neighbors regarding noise levels and parking issues, and even septic use becomes a problem.
“Seven people are piling into a two-bedroom place, and that becomes a lot for some of these septic systems to handle,” Hayes said as an example.
“This is overdue; we need it,” county commissioner Tim Wilhelm said.
Details of proposal
A short-term rental is defined in the proposed ordinance as “any home, cabin, condominium or similar building … where sleeping quarters are furnished to the public on a nightly, weekly, or less than thirty (30) day time period.” The ordinance excludes places of business that are regulated as rentals, hotels or motels.
Along with outlining what kind of sewage system is deemed acceptable, the ordinance establishes quiet hours, which would be between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The owner of the unit is expected to enforce the quiet hours, and failure to do so can result in action on the county’s part.
Occupancy levels and parking are established in the ordinance. Based on the Crow Wing County ordinance, occupancy is “limited to nor more than four (4) people per bedroom plus one (1) additional person per unit.” As for parking, it simply cannot restrict emergency vehicle access, impede public traffic nor the property owner’s access, nor can parking encroach upon neighboring properties. The ordinance stipulates that the owner must respond to any issue or complaint within one hour of being notified.
While neighborly complaints are a driving force behind this proposed ordinance, top of the priority list is “mak[ing] sure these properties have compliant septics,” Hayes said at the meeting.
County Commissioner Dave Oslin said he believes the licensing of short-term rentals is a good idea. “I like the idea of a license, because then you can pull it,” he said.
County Commissioner Phil Peterson asked about enforcement of the proposal, stating, “I don’t think it’s public safety – it’s a zoning issue.”
According to the proposal, Hayes said, “It’s a three-strikes-and-you’re-out deal.” If a property owner has three substantiated violations or complaints within one year, their license is subject to revocation for a period of one year from. And the claims do need to be substantiated: any intentional false reporting comes with a fee.
In an email exchange, Hayes stated there is not yet a set fee for the initial license. An idea mentioned at the meeting, however, would be for the fee to be based on the number of bedrooms present on the property. Stated in the ordinance proposal, the license would need to be purchased annually.
While Mille Lacs County does have an ordinance which “outlines some basic rules and regulations for ‘Craft Retreat or Vacation Rental Home(s),’” Hayes stated in a later email, that ordinance highlights the zoning use of such units. The proposed ordinance is a “standalone ordinance,” which enables regulation of the short-term rentals with an annual license.
The County Board will set a public hearing for the proposed ordinance at their next regular meeting, Aug. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.