Community Health Board discusses opioid settlement award

County will receive more than $2 million over 18 years
The Community Health Board conducted its meeting during the work session of the Mille Lacs County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Community Health Services Administrator Kristine Klopp presented to the board, covering topics from COVID-19 booster shots to the payout coming to Mille Lacs County from the opioid litigation.
Klopp reported that Mille Lacs County will receive a payment of $2,06 million over the next 18 years from the opioid settlement reached with distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
According to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s website, an agreement with Minnesota cities and counties from December 2021 determined how the settlement would be distributed: 75 percent to counties and cities that signed on, with the remaining 25 percent designated to the State for opioid abatement. Minnesota’s share of the $26 billion multistate settlement agreement came out to be more than $300 million.
Klopp explained that the money is bound by a memorandum of agreement (MOA), which outlines how counties and cities should invest the money, namely in the areas of prevention, treatment and recovery, harm reduction, and criminal justice. Additionally, there are four groups who will be included in planning: health and public health – including health care, prevention and education; intervention and recovery – substance use disorder treatment and recovery, behavioral health, harm reduction; elected government officials representing different departments and agencies; and law enforcement professionals.
At the meeting, Klopp added the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is negotiating its own separate settlement, and is in talks with officials to collaborate on how the funds are spent.
Within the 18-year payout of the settlement, there is no expiration date, Klopp said. So funds need not be spent as they are received.
Other nearby counties receiving payouts include Aitkin, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Isanti, Benton and Sherburne.
Kopp shared that in Minnesota in 2019, 412 deaths were due to opioids. That number has increased and now doubled – there were 685 deaths in 2020, 924 deaths in 2021. In Mille Lacs County, there were seven deaths due to opioids in 2020. There were 38 non-fatal overdoses in 2018, 67 in 2019 and 92 in 2020 – again, a number that has doubled in two years.
Mille Lacs County, at the time of the meeting, was waiting to receive their first payment of the settlement. Payments began Aug. 1, 2022, according to the MOA.
Positive COVID-19 cases in the county are lower than they were last year at this time. According to vaccine data, 13,222 people have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Aug. 31, or 71.6 percent of the population in Mille Lacs County. There are 12,403 people with a completed vaccine series, and 4,699 people are considered up to date on the doses. Because of low turnout at the last COVID booster event, the county will not be ordering the latest booster round.
While the pandemic was raging, regular childhood check-ups and vaccinations fell by the wayside. In an email after the meeting, Kopp shared, “Our concerns are with the younger population that is behind on Well-Child visits due to missed appointments during the pandemic. Those children are now behind on childhood vaccines.”
When comparing numbers from the 2021-22 school year, Mille Lacs County’s vaccination numbers lag behind those of comparable kindergarten enrollment. Benton and Isanti Counties, each with slightly higher enrollment than Mille Lacs, put out better vaccination numbers with a higher percentage of non-medical and medical exemptions. Kanabec County, with significantly lower kindergarten enrollment rate, but the next neighboring sample, is also outperforming Mille Lacs County when it comes to vaccination rates, even with a higher non-medical exemption rate.
With school back in session and approaching a more normal routine after the pandemic, it’s the hope that community health will “stay visible” in the community.
Klopp also discussed a $120,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation. The grant was originally awarded in spring 2020, Kopp said, “which has prevented us from doing a lot of dental events during COVID restrictions.”
She added in a later email that this year alone, they have held 25 free dental service events for those between 0-18 years of age. So far about $50,000 of the grant has been spent, and they are applying for an extension. They have added fall dates for these services on their website at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2772/Dental-Services. The soonest event at Mille Lacs County Community and Veteran Services will be Tuesday, Oct. 11.
