The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Connor Cummiskey, community editor, at connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com.
Treasures of the Church
Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 645 3rd Avenue SE, Milaca. Visitors can learn about the role relics play in the Catholic Church and view over 100 saintly relics during the traveling exhibition.
Princeton Public Schools LTFM public hearing
Wednesday, May 12, 6-7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, in Princeton High School (807 Eighth Ave. S.). The school district will share its ideas for facilities with the public. Visitors can attend in person or online. Find the Zoom link here.
Catholic Charities Senior Dining frozen meal distribution
Thursday, May 13, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Alliance Church, 12543 Highway 23, Milaca. The Catholic Charities Senior Dining is distributing curbside frozen meals at pop up locations for seniors over 60 years old.
Building flower boxes in Milaca
Saturday, May 15, from noon to 5 p.m. at Recreation Park in Milaca. The Milaca Public Works Department is hosting the first annual free kids hands-on event. The first 300 kids, ages 16 and under, will be able to construct a mini pollinator box with their parents. Children can bring their boxes home to enjoy with their family.
