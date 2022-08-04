Community bulletin board Aug. 4

Free splash park days will be sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church on Aug. 7 and The City of Princeton on Aug. 15 both from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On these days, admission to the splash park is free to community members. The splash park is located at 405 11th Ave. S.
Library board meeting
The East Central Regional Library Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8th at the Cambridge Public Library- 111 Dellwood St. N, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Senior day - Minnesota State Fair day trip on opening day
Come Travel With Me is offering this opportunity to local senior citizens for a day of worry-free group travel. Come join in the fun at the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, August 25, 2022. Deals on merchandise and food will be provided for senior day. Cost is $46 which includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the fair. We will board the coach bus at approximately 8:00 AM and return at approximately 4:00 PM. There will be three pick-up locations: Princeton Walmart, Cambridge Senior Activity Center and Ham Lake Senior Center. You will be notified of exact pick-up times approximately two weeks prior to the trip. Kids are welcome to join you. Refunds will not be given for cancellations. Registration is taking place now. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or by email at cometravelwme@gmail.com.
First National Bank of Milaca Anniversary celebrations
Thurday, Aug. 4th, the First National Bank of Milaca will kick-off their anniversary celebrations with a free pork chop dinner at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or supplies last and featuring live music. Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be the bank’s Kid’s Day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. will a variety of activities. Heggies pizzas will also be available at the event starting at 3 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 11 is the bank’s throwback day where the employees dress in 1890’s styled attire and histroical banking items will be on display. The throwback event will run during normal lobby hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrations will conclude with a free community concert starting at 6 p.m. and running until 10:30 p.m. featuring the local Maddy Braun Band and Dram Shop. The headliner for this concert is the band Hairball performing covers of well-known rock-and-roll bands. For more information, visit the bank’s website at https://www.fnbmilaca.com/community/.
