Closing time at the K-Bob Cafe

Cuban hash was cooked on the griddle August 27 at the K-Bob Cafe in Princeton.
It was another typical day at the K-Bob.
The coffee was hot. Friends were meeting to eat. Lunch rolled around with the K-Bob’s famous chili and cheese as the special of the day.
A look at the calendar showed that with the impending sale of Princeton’s popular hometown place to eat, the day was to mark the K-Bob’s last Saturday in operation.
No one ever imagined that at 2 p.m. when the K-Bob closed that day, it would never reopen- not even owner Steve Tou.
The K-Bob was scheduled to close after business on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Staff was at the restaurant bright and early Sunday, Aug. 31.
But shortly after 7 a.m. it was announced that the K-Bob would not open that day because of unforeseen circumstances.
By 4 p.m., the bittersweet announcement was made that the K-Bob was never opening again.
After 61 years,under the stewardship of the Tou Family, the end of an era came with the closing of the K-Bob Cafe.
Fifty-one of those years came.
What was once Shaddick’s and Jack’s Cafe, became the K-Bob Soda Grill in 1951 when Hobert Drug Store owners Kay and Bob Hobert purchased the business. Erik and Marjorie Tou purchased the business in October 1961 and changed the name to the K-Bob Cafe.
Erik and Marjorie Tou were both working at the city’s newspaper, the Princeton Union, when they purchased the restaurant. Erik Tou worked as a Linotype operator. Marjorie Tou began working for the newspaper right out of high school and had advanced to work as its editor.
The couple was looking for a change. Erik became a postal clerk working on the postal service’s railways.
And Marjorie Tou?
“She figured she could cook for a family of six, so why couldn’t she cook for 40 at the restaurant?” said her son Al Tou.
By 1971, the restaurant business had taken its toll on Erik and Marjorie Tou.
They informed their children Al, Mary, and Steve that they needed some new blood around the K-Bob, or they were going to entertain selling the business.
When Al got out of the Navy later that year, he became an owner-partner of the K-Bob Cafe and its manager.
Al managed the K-Bob for about three years, at which time sister Mary took over the reins of the restaurant as its manager.
In the meantime, Al used the G.I. Bill to go to back to school to study major appliance repair.
In 1976, Steve got out of the Navy, bought into the business, and became its manager.
Al met his wife Cathy at the K-Bob. She started working at the restaurant when she was 15-years-old and eventually had a 40-year-career at the K-Bob, filling a role that might best be described as the kitchen manager.
Steve’s wife Teri was hired by Al and Cathy as a K-Bob waitress when she was 19. Teri worked at the K-Bob until the end.
It was 1984 when Al came back to the K-Bob on a regular basis. That was also the year the brothers purchased the adjoining Sanborn’s Cafe from Ernie and Helen Sanborn.
A wall separating the two restaurants came down, allowing the K-Bob Cafe to double its space.
By 1988, Al left the day-to-day operations of the K-Bob once again, this time getting into the real estate business.
While Al never returned full-time to the K-Bob, he remained the co-owner with his brother until selling his shares in the business to Steve just a few years ago.
Steve Tou has said that he had considered retiring when he reached the 60-year-old milestone.
That milestone came and went about a decade ago, and at 71, it became a good time to retire.
Unlike 1971, when Erik and Marjorie Tou began to pass the K-Bob Cafe on to their children, there will be no future generations of Tous seeing the restaurant through a new chapter.
Steve Tou has sold the K-Bob to the owners of the Chapala Mexican Grill in Mora and Cambridge. The closing on the sale is just a couple weeks away.
On the first day of ownership under the Tous, it was all hands on deck with Erik and Marjorie Tou, the Tou kids, and their grandparents Jay and Eva Walker holding down duties at the K-Bob. On the last day of ownership under the Tous on Aug. 27, Steve Tou and his son Jacob were manning the duties behind the grill.
Over the years the K-Bob Cafe did double-duty as a Greyhound Bus depot, was home to that “famous” pecan cream pie, and was the place you’d go to make the best part of waking up having Folgers in your cup.
The K-Bob was the place where everyone knew the big news of the community first, and where legend has it the coffee was so good it caused a revolution. (55 people once signed a petition protesting a change in coffee brands.)
And yes, the K-Bob Cafe will forever be remembered as the place in Princeton “Where Friends Meet to Eat.”
