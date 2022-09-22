 Skip to main content
Clear differences seen in Secretary of State race

Kim Crockett.jpg

Kim Crockett:

- Would require a photo I.D. to vote

- Would shorten the early voting period

- Wants felons to atone for their crime before restoring voting rights

- Has reservations about ‘Motor Voter’ law
Steve Simon.jpg

Steve Simon:

- Opposes photo I.D. at this time

- Would maintain 46-day early voting period

- Would restore voting rights to felons on probation

- Supports ‘Motor Voter’ law

Election integrity continues to be an important issue in the 2022 election. Close to 30% of Americans believe the 2020 election was unfair. This year, Minnesota’s chief election officer, DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon is up for re-election against Republican-endorsed Kim Crockett.

Minnesotans should be proud they have led the nation in voter turnout in the past three elections. At the same time, concerns over the fairness of our elections need to be addressed so everyone is confident that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so, yet those who are ineligible are stopped.

