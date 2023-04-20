Civil War soldier to be honored in Oak Knoll Cemetery ceremony

Private George Malkson is the last Civil War soldier buried in Mille Lacs County
The past will pass through Princeton on Saturday, April 22.
That’s when a Civil War veterans group will honor the last Civil War veteran to be buried in Mille Lacs County.
According to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), the last Civil War veteran laid to rest in Mille Lacs County is Private George H. Malkson. Private Malkson is buried in Princeton’s Oak Knoll Cemetery.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, in conjunction with the Mille Lacs County Historical Society, will honor Private Malkson in a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. All are welcome to attend the ceremony. Wearing Civil War era attire is encouraged.
“It’s a very nice piece of local history,” said Barry Schrieber of the Mille Lacs County Historical Society.
“We appreciated the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War remembering the Civil War veterans in our midst,” Schreiber said.
Jim Johnson of Brainerd, a member of Camp 56 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, said he did research on Mille Lacs County and 16 other counties.
When Johnson started his research, his organization’s records listed only 13 Civil War veterans buried in Mille Lacs County.
“Now we have 149,” Johnson said. “We found quite a few, and have a few more to confirm.”
As part of the ceremony, a marker will be placed on Malkson’s grave signifying he was the last Civil War soldier laid to rest in Mille Lacs County.
“We plan to do 20 to 25 of these ceremonies this year,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, Malkson was born in New Brunswick, Canada and enlisted as a private at Topsfield, Maine on Oct. 19, 1861 into Company D, 11th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment.
Local historical society genealogists Wendy Davis and Judy Stewart are familiar with the Malkson name, Schreiber said.
Local history suggests there are a number of people who settled in the area from Maine. It appears they were promised homesteads in the area after serving in the Civil War, Screiber suggested.
Johnson confirmed that notion.
“A lot of people came here from Maine because they were guaranteed 160 acres,” Johnson said.
Private Malkson was shot in the knee after serving in the Peninsula Campaign, the Siege of Yorktown, and the battles of Williamburg, Seven pines, and perhaps Malvern’s Hill, Johnson said. Private Malkson was wounded at the Battle of Burnside and discharged in May of 1863 due to the injury to his knee.
On the Fourth of July in 1865 Malkson married Angelica Butterfield in Clinton, Maine. The couple moved to Minnesota where they raised seven children.
The Private Malkson’s first farmed in Anoka, then moved to Elk River where George Malkson worked as a blacksmith. He retired and settled in Princeton.
Malkson passed away in Princeton on April 20, 1938 at the age of 97.
Johnson and the local chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, which represents Wisconsin and Minnesota, have been working to honor the organization’s mission of honoring the last Civil War Union soldier buried in each of Minnesota’s 87 counties. The April 22 ceremony in Princeton will be part of that effort.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
