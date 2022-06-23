Civic Betterment club awards seniors with scholarships

In its last meeting before their summer break, the Civic Betterment Club of Princeton awarded scholarships to two recently graduated Princeton High School seniors.
The meeting took place on Wednesday, June 15 where the members of the club also discussed events in the upcoming weeks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Once the event discussions concluded, the two recipients of the scholarships made their way to the front of the room and were presented with the scholarships.
The first was the Civic Betterment Club 2022 Senior Scholarship in the amount of $600 which was awarded to Merisa Smith.
Smith was chosen based on an essay she wrote about her volunteer experience which was in line with the stipulations of the scholarship to further the best interests of the community and the betterment of humanity.
“I’ve been volunteering since I was really little. I used to help out with my mom at her work at the daycare. I also used to go to Feed my Starving Children a lot with my friends for fun and that kind of started my volunteering,” Smith said. “I’ve always found it to be really important and I think it’s good to give back and I don’t see why I shouldn’t if I’m able to. So, I’ve made it a priority in my life to volunteer wherever I can. I’ve been involved in a bunch of different clubs in school that have allowed me to do that.”
The second scholarship was the Civic Betterment Club Recycling Program Scholarship in the amount of $600 which was awarded to Owen Haubenschild.
The program for this scholarship began with the raising of funds through recycling cardboard and newspaper behind Marv’s in Princeton 18 years ago for the local girl scouts troop. Once their troop retired, the funds were given to the Civic Betterment Club for this scholarship.
Haubenschild provided an essay for this scholarship about his recycling efforts from which he was chosen as its recipient.
“I live on a dairy farm, a very large operation, and what we focus on a lot is sustainability. Some things that we do have a lot to do with water because in our environment, we have very sandy soil and we try to recycle the water,” Haubenschild said. “We also have a methane digester which has been a very nice additive to our farm, it turns the methane gas from the cow manure into electricity through a process of putting it through a turbine. So, I’ve kind of learned a lot through that and I’d like to carry it on through the rest of my life. I think it’s a very important thing for this world to keep going through recycling and doing the best we can as individuals.”
To learn more about Princeton’s Civic Betterment Club, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/civicbettermentincorporated/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.