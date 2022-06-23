 Skip to main content
Civic Betterment club awards seniors with scholarships

Princeton Civic Betterment club, scholarships
Merisa Smith and Owen Haubenschild were the recipients of two scholarships through the Civic Betterment Club in Princeton. Pictured are the members of the Civic Betterment Club with the recipients of their scholarships.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

In its last meeting before their summer break, the Civic Betterment Club of Princeton awarded scholarships to two recently graduated Princeton High School seniors.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, June 15 where the members of the club also discussed events in the upcoming weeks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Once the event discussions concluded, the two recipients of the scholarships made their way to the front of the room and were presented with the scholarships.

The first was the Civic Betterment Club 2022 Senior Scholarship in the amount of $600 which was awarded to Merisa Smith.

Smith was chosen based on an essay she wrote about her volunteer experience which was in line with the stipulations of the scholarship to further the best interests of the community and the betterment of humanity.

“I’ve been volunteering since I was really little. I used to help out with my mom at her work at the daycare. I also used to go to Feed my Starving Children a lot with my friends for fun and that kind of started my volunteering,” Smith said. “I’ve always found it to be really important and I think it’s good to give back and I don’t see why I shouldn’t if I’m able to. So, I’ve made it a priority in my life to volunteer wherever I can. I’ve been involved in a bunch of different clubs in school that have allowed me to do that.”

The second scholarship was the Civic Betterment Club Recycling Program Scholarship in the amount of $600 which was awarded to Owen Haubenschild.

The program for this scholarship began with the raising of funds through recycling cardboard and newspaper behind Marv’s in Princeton 18 years ago for the local girl scouts troop. Once their troop retired, the funds were given to the Civic Betterment Club for this scholarship.

Haubenschild provided an essay for this scholarship about his recycling efforts from which he was chosen as its recipient.

“I live on a dairy farm, a very large operation, and what we focus on a lot is sustainability. Some things that we do have a lot to do with water because in our environment, we have very sandy soil and we try to recycle the water,” Haubenschild said. “We also have a methane digester which has been a very nice additive to our farm, it turns the methane gas from the cow manure into electricity through a process of putting it through a turbine. So, I’ve kind of learned a lot through that and I’d like to carry it on through the rest of my life. I think it’s a very important thing for this world to keep going through recycling and doing the best we can as individuals.”

To learn more about Princeton’s Civic Betterment Club, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/civicbettermentincorporated/.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

