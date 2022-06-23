 Skip to main content
City of Milaca looks to fill city council vacancy

City of Milaca

Three candidates have emerged for a vacant seat on the Milaca City Council.

During the Milaca city council meeting on May 19, council member Cory Pedersen submitted his resignation for his position on the council due to his moving outside the city limits. Pedersen’s resignation created a vacancy on the city council.

On Tuesday, June 21, city council members were scheduled to vote to fill the vacant position based on the applications received.

Three people from the Milaca community applied to fill the vacant position and will be considered in the vote: Daniel Hollenkamp, Kenneth Muller, and Marshall Lind. Following are the applicant’s qualifications and statements from their applications. The meeting took place after this edition of the Union-Times went to press. See a follow-up in the June 30 edition of the Union-Times.

Daniel Hollenkamp:

Hollenkamp is an active community member. He is a member of the Milaca Evangelical Free Church, is a small business owner, a landlord, and currently is employed at a multicultural food production facility in Foley.

“I would like to become a city council member because I think I can learn from, and contribute to, the city of Milaca. I would like to be involved. Not just in meetings, but in the community where I live,” Hollenkamp wrote in his application. “I believe I can contribute positively to the development and direction of this community. I can bring a solid moral character, a family based mindset, and a diverse base of perspectives to the committee.”

Kenneth Muller:

Muller is a past member of the Milaca City Council where he served for two and a half terms, or ten years. He is the president of Stones Throw Golf Club, is on the church council at Zion Lutheran Church, is chairman of the Milaca Airport Commission, and has served on various committees for the city. Before he retired, Muller was an electronic engineer.

“I welcome the opportunity to get involved in the Milaca city government again,” Muller wrote in his application. “I have a strong interest in economic development for creating jobs, affordable living, and creating a desirable place to work and live.”

Marshall Lind:

Lind has been involved in multiple economic development and building committees and has worked as a building official for the cities of Foreston, Pease, Mora, Royalton Township, and Chengwatana Township. He has also been a safety committee member and nuisance inspector for the City of Milaca, and is the treasurer for the East Central Chapter of MN Deer Hunter Association.

“I believe my work history, organizations, and activities will help me as a city council member,” Lind wrote in his application. “I want to be a part of a council that promotes its small town atmosphere, friendly businesses and employees.”

