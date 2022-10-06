Chiropractor competes in world waterski championship

Kate Knafla was one of 81 water skiers representing the United States
Kate Knafla has been a water skier for almost her entire life. However, she never imagined she would qualify to compete in a world championship with her favorite hobby.
“I started skiing, competitively, years ago when I was 14 and never thought that I would ski at a world competition representing the United States,” Knafla said.
Knafla first started water skiing when she was around 10 years old at her parent’s lake cabin.
Four years later Knafla joined her first waterski tournament.
“My cousin went to the U of M (University of Minnesota - Twin Cities) and found out they had a waterski club and got us into the tournaments,” Knafla said.
Knafla has been competitively waterskiing ever since. She has competed in local tournaments, state championships, regional championships, national championships, and now has the 35+ world championship under her belt.
28 years ago, Knafla moved to Princeton to open her chiropractic office known as Knafla Chiropractic Clinic. However, the move did not prevent Knafla from continuing to compete in water skiing competitions.
Knafla first got the desire to prepare to compete in the world championship four years ago.
“About four years ago, I happened to get to a point where I thought it would be fun to do that,” Knafla said.
The next world championship Knafla would have been able to compete in was being held in France in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the competition to be postponed until 2021 and later postponed again to 2022.
“In a way that was good for me because I wouldn’t have qualified in 2020 and I barely qualified in 2021. This year I made the qualifications and off to France I went,” Knafla said.
To qualify for the world championships, each skier must reach specific milestones in their events to distinguish them as high level competitors. The three different events the skiers can qualify in are slalom, trick skiing, and ski jumping.
Knafla managed to qualify for worlds in trick skiing - a form of water skiing in which the competitor does elaborate tricks on the water while being pulled by a boat - which led to her competing against 14 other trick skiers in the 55+ category at the competition.
The world competition ran from Sept. 13 - 19 and had 270 skiers representing countries from all over the world including Japan, Australia, and many countries within Europe. The skiers from the United States made up the largest contingency of competitors with 81 skiers.
Each skier got the chance to familiarize themselves with the lake they would compete on by doing some warm-up passes. Following the familiarization process, each skier has one chance to ski and compete to make it to the final eight in their age group and event. If the skier were to quilify for the finals, they would perform their event once more to achieve their final score.
“I felt more nervous there (in the familiarization passes on the lake) than I did during my event,” Knafla said.
When it was Knafla’s turn to ski her event, she was excited because she didn’t fall.
“When I got off the water I was excited because I stood up, I didn’t fall. I was excited,” Knafla said.
When trick skiing, the skier has two 20 second passes on the lake to fit in as many tricks as possible. Knafla stated she tends to perform her tricks slowly because she is more concerned about staying standing on her ski.
Despite Knafla’s best efforts, she did not end up qualifying for the final eight and finished the world competition by taking ninth out of 14 in the 55+ trick skiing category.
The thing that prevented Knafla from qualifying for finals was the incorrect performance of one of her tricks.
“Once I found that out, I was sad the rest of the day, but I still stuck around to support my friends,” Knafla said.
When reflecting on her experience at the world championships further, Knafla mentioned the support each country competing gave to their skiers.
“It was an honor to represent the U.S. and meet people from other countries. Just watching how other countries and our country support their team,” Knafla said. ”The Australians were a small group of people and they brought blow-up kangaroos. They were cheering on their teammates with these blow up kangaroos, and I thought that was really cool.”
Even though Knafla did not qualify to compete in the finals, she continues to look to the future to plan for the next world championship and is already working on her water skiing skills to improve her events in the hopes of making it into the final eight.
“I was talking with friends afterwards, and I told them that I hadn’t met my goal so I’m going to have to come back in two years,” Knafla said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
