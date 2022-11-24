Charges: Princeton man entered vehicles, home

A Princeton man is accused of entering two vehicles and a home that resulted in three complaints to the Princeton Police Department in less than an hour on election day morning.
The man is facing five criminal charges related to the Nov. 8 incidents, including auto theft and burglary charges.
The Union-Times is not naming the suspect because he suffers from disabilities, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The first complaint came at 6:20 a.m. on November 8 in the 200 block of 12th Avenue N. where the man was reported to have entered a vehicle at the residence.
The incident was also captured on an outdoor residential camera.
The man left on foot shortly after entering the vehicle.
At 7:02 a.m. on November 8, police were called to a similar complaint in the 1100 block of First Street. There, a resident reported going out to a vehicle to stow some property in the back of the vehicle. While doing so, the front door of the vehicle opened and a man exited, court records state. The man said he was homeless, apologized, and again left on foot, the complaint states.
At 7:15 a.m. police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Third Street on a report that a stranger entered the residence.
Police arrived on scene and identified the man. The man matched the suspect in the video recorded earlier that morning, and matched the description of the man who entered the second vehicle soon afterwards, records state.
The man entered the residence on Third Street without permission, was rambling to the resident, and not making much sense, according to court records. The resident kept the man calm until she could get away to call 911.
Police arrived on scene, took the man into custody after a brief struggle, and booked him into the Mille Lacs County Jail.
Later in the morning of November 8, Princeton Police officers discovered a stolen 2001 Pontiac vehicle at an address the man was known to frequent in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue S. A resident at that location told police than man brought the vehicle to the residence and left it there, the complaint states.
Following the man’s arrest, police have received additional complaints associated to the man, including a home invasion in which the man allegedly confronted a homeowner with a gun, court records state.
