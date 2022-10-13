Charges: Priest allegedly assaulted young girl from the area

A Catholic priest who lists an address in the Anoka County city of Oak Grove has been criminally charged with sexually assaulting an area girl who is under the age of 13.
Matthew Everette Stafki, age 38, was charged Sept. 27 in Sherburne County District Court with three counts of felony second degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.
Stafki is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Elk River.
According to the Society of Saint Pius X, an international fraternity of traditionalist Catholic priests, Stafki grew up in Oak Grove and was ordained a priest in June 2014. The church shows in its most recent list of priest assignments published in the summer of 2020 that Stafki was assigned to St. Vincent de Paul Church in Kansas City, Missouri. He was also associated with a Saint Pius X chapel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma that summer.
On July 6, 2022, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a sexual abuse allegation being made against the 38-year-old Stafki. Stafki’s accuser alleged the abuse occurred while she was between 9 and 11 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
On August 5, 2022, child protection officers interviewed the victim, who stated the alleged abuse included inappropriate touching on multiple occasions between January 2019 and May 2022. The victim also accused Stafki of showing her sexually suggestive videos on his cellular telephone, the criminal complaint alleges.
According to authorities, Stafki’s victim said she kept the abuse secret for some time because Stafki told her on several occasions to not tell anyone.
The criminal complaint alleges that Stafki stated “he had given into lust and had been doing things he shouldn’t do.”
He also described to investigators some of the inappropriate acts he allegedly participated in, the complaint alleges.
Stafki declined to provide a statement to law enforcement on the advice of his legal counsel, the criminal complaint states.
