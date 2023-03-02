Charges: Man threw TV outside during domestic, burglary

A television was thrown outside and destroyed during a Feb. 22 domestic dispute in Milaca.
John Waltz, 28 of Mora, is accused of throwing the television from inside a home and onto a deck during the alleged dispute.
The incident occurred after a woman in the residence became upset and threw a cellular telephone at the TV, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The situation at the home escalated, with the woman allegedly brandishing a shotgun at Waltz.
Waltz then left the residence, but returned later. He allegedly entered the home through a glass window pane on a door shattered by the throwing of the television. That resulted in two counts of felony burglary being filed against Waltz.
According to the complaint: Waltz and the woman had gotten into an argument after Waltz allegedly woke the women, who was sleeping on a couch. During the argument, the woman broke the television by throwing a phone at it. That resulted in Waltz allegedly throwing the television outside and throwing other things around the residence.
That’s when the woman allegedly brandished a gun. She told officers she was unsure what Waltz was going to do, so she grabbed the gun but was unable to load it with ammunition. That resulted in Waltz allegedly leaving the residence.
Waltz allegedly told officers that he returned to the residence. Because the glass to a door was shattered, he let himself back in.
The woman was still in the residence with a shotgun in hand. Waltz told officers he took the gun from the woman.
Waltz is then accused of continuing to throw items in the residence, as well as grabbing the woman and throwing her against a wall.
For that, Waltz was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault,
When police arrived on scene, Waltz was sitting at a kitchen table with a shotgun nearby.
Officers alleged that Waltz appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative with officers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.