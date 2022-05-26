Charges: Man threatened to take man’s head off with hatchet

After domestic assault, neighbor’s door damaged with weapon
“I’m going to take your head off.”
That’s what a Mora man alleged said as he chased a man with a hatchet in a Milaca apartment building.
Now 41-year-old Michael Lilyerd is facing a felony charge of second degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the May 22 incident at the Phoenix Apartments in Milaca.
Milaca Police were called to the apartment complex at 143 Third St SE in Milaca on a report that a female resident of the apartment complex was calling for help. Officers found a woman to be bleeding from a large scratch on her arm and showed signs of bruising on her arms. The woman attributed her wound to being scratched by a cat and had no plausible cause for the bruising. She did say, however, that she had got into an argument with Michael Lilyerd.
The argument alledly escalated to a point that items were fall off the walls of a neighboring apartment. An occupant of that apartment intervened by knocking on the woman’s apartment door, telling the occupants to settle down.
That’s when L:ilyerd took the incident to a new level, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
When Lilyerd heard the knocking on the apartment door, he allegedly threw a hatchet inside the apartment, the complaint states.
He is then accused of opening the apartment door and chasing after the neighbor with the hatchet raised.
When officers arrived on scene, Lilyerd had left the premises. Officers observed a square hole in the door of the neighboring apartment.
The neighbor stated that when he went to the woman’s apartment to complain about the noise and items shaking on his apartment wall, Lilyerd answered and came out swinging. Lilyerd then allegedly went back into the woman’s apartment anf grabbed something. He then came out and threated to take the man’s head off. Lilyerd then allegedly damaged the door by hitting it with the hatchet, the complaint states.
Lilyerd was located a couple blocks away from the Phoenix Apartments. He was not found to be in possession of the hatchet. He was arrested. In addition to the felony assault charged, Lilyerd faces a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
If found guilty of the felony assault charge, Lilyerd could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
