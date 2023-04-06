Central Minnesota EMS Region seeks support from county

State legislation could offer boost in funding
The Central Minnesota EMS (CMEMS) Region is in need of more stable funding in order to maintain its services.
Marion Larson, regional director of CMEMS, shared with the Mille Lacs County Board that the region helps “train and fund smaller EMS services” of the 11 counties it serves. In Mille Lacs County, CMEMS partners with 13 different agencies and aids in providing naloxone, education, responder resiliency, workforce development, equipment grants and advocacy.
Funding for CMEMS comes “generally” from the state, Larson said, but those operational dollars have not increased since the turn of the century, even as costs have risen. Larson stated in a follow-up email to the Messenger that funding from the state is about $73,000 annually. Over the last two years, the EMS regions, of which there are eight, did receive a one-time increase in funding to help support operations, Larson stated. But, “without a legislative change,” funding will go back down to $73,000 starting in July. “This amount will not sustain the operations of CMEMS.”
As a result, the operations of CMEMS could look very different in the future. Larson asked the 11 counties the CMEMS assists to send letters to back legislation that supports more funding. According to Larson’s presentation to the board, for fiscal year 2024, the regional cost to operate CMEMS at current staffing and support levels is $158,000.
At publication, County Administrator Dillon Hayes confirmed the county board had not yet sent such a letter to support proposed legislation Senate File 1017 and House File 621. “If that bill does not pass, the CMEMS Board will begin conversations with our member counties about what our options are,” Larson stated in an email.
The CMEMS utilizes a joint-powers board with representatives from each of the 11 counties. In each of those counties, CMEMS helps to coordinate emergency medical resources in disasters, Larson said. Disasters like tornadoes, floods or hospital evacuations – without the help of CMEMS, “coordination efforts would likely fall back on local counties.”
CMEMS efforts go beyond disaster coordination – they include providing naloxone doses and education. Over 250 doses of naloxone, or Narcan, have been given to public safety agencies in Mille Lacs County. And in efforts to reduce the economic burden of continued education, $27,793 has been provided to emergency medical responders and technicians (EMR, EMT). Another service offered from CMEMS is “responder resiliency,” specifically through Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM).
Larson explained via email that CISM is a team of mental health providers and volunteers who are firefighters, police officers, EMTs or nurses currently working in their field or have retired. “They know about the stress that comes from being a first responder, because they have been one, too.”
The team helps the agencies of the county debrief after a traumatic call. Larson said the goal isn’t to critique what the responders did, but rather a “structured conversation about what happened and how the call impacted the responders.” Education goes hand-in-hand with the debriefing, to give the responders tools to “recognize and mitigate stress.” In Mille Lacs County, the CISM team has had 26 such debriefings. Across the region of CMEMS, L
arson said the team handles between 28-34 calls each year at no charge to the agencies.
CMEMS has also played a role in securing grants for local agencies for equipment and training. Currently, one such grant is being used to train new EMTs in Onamia. “Despite our operational challenges,” Larson said, “CMEMS [will] still be able to find ways to provide direct support for our fire departments, first responders, law enforcement agencies and ambulance services.”
