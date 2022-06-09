Celebrating the school year

As we complete the 2022-2023 school year Milaca Public Schools has a lot to celebrate. Most
importantly, a school year that we remained in person and took significant steps towards
normalcy. This was only possible because of our great staff, families, community members, and
students. This year has not been without challenges, but yet again we were able to overcome
these challenges at a high level.
The 2021-2022 school year marked the return of many components that had been lost since
March of 2020. It was great to see field trips again, “normal” classroom schedules/routines, and
a more consistent school year schedule. The school year concluded with several graduation
celebrations that included ceremonies for preschool, kindergarten, ALC, and high school. These
events were not only a recognition of the achievement of our students but also a chance to
highlight the accomplishments of the school year. This was a wonderful way to end our year.
As a school district, we have been able to overcome the challenges because we have stayed
together, worked together, and continued to do amazing things for students. That is one thing
that has been a highlight over the last two years, we have a variety of opinions and beliefs but
we continue to stay together to work for the benefit and success of our students. In return, our
students continue to amaze us as we see their talents through the classroom, activities,
volunteering, and being strong members of our Milaca school communities.
I hope everyone enjoys a great summer, and I look forward to building on the greatness of this
school year and continuing it into the 2022-2023 school year.
Thank you and Go Wolves!
Dave Wedin is the superintendent of Milaca Public Schools.
