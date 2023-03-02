 Skip to main content
Celebrating national Public Schools week

Ben Barton

Ben Barton 
At Milaca Public Schools and Princeton Public Schools, we’re grateful to celebrate Public Schools Week (Feb 27-March 3). We’re reflecting on our many opportunities to support children and families and the positive impacts that public schools have on our communities.

Public schools have been the heart of our communities for generations. We are proud of those who came before us and worked tirelessly to ensure students received a quality education. It is our greatest honor to continue the tradition of serving our communities with excellence in education.

