Celebrating national Public Schools week

At Milaca Public Schools and Princeton Public Schools, we’re grateful to celebrate Public Schools Week (Feb 27-March 3). We’re reflecting on our many opportunities to support children and families and the positive impacts that public schools have on our communities.
Public schools have been the heart of our communities for generations. We are proud of those who came before us and worked tirelessly to ensure students received a quality education. It is our greatest honor to continue the tradition of serving our communities with excellence in education.
Public schools are a significant economic driver for our communities, and our teachers, staff and administrators work with families to ensure the next generation of graduates has the knowledge and skills to succeed. We align our curriculum with local industry and community needs, instilling in our students a sense of pride and responsibility. We are grateful for our business and community partners who expand opportunities for work experiences as well.
During Public Schools Week, we recognize the incredible contributions of individuals who work in our schools. No matter their job title, everyone plays a crucial role in supporting our schools and students. Our District successes are built through collaboration and teamwork. We cannot overstate our gratitude for the dedicated efforts of our staff. It may be challenging, but the work is always worthwhile. We appreciate the passion, dedication, and expertise of our staff members.
Our Minnesota State Constitution ensures every child, regardless of circumstance, is afforded a public education. And in Minnesota, that responsibility is delegated to local School Boards and school districts. In both Milaca and Princeton, we place high value on providing innovative educational opportunities for all students, and developing a strong partnership between students, staff, parents, and the community. We believe all students deserve a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment that is aligned with our values of integrity and honesty. Our dedication to continuous improvement includes listening to and engaging in our shared purpose with every stakeholder.
Strong schools keep communities healthy, and it is only through the hard work and investments of generations of Minnesotans that we have strong foundations to build on for the future. Ensuring that our schools remain competitive and provide excellent career and college opportunities for all students is a mission that we take very seriously. Public education is a precious gift we must protect together to continue the tradition for future generations. We cannot do it alone. We value the contributions of our families and communities to provide the support and resources that our students need to thrive.
The honor to serve and lead these strong public schools is not taken lightly and is a privilege. The pride in our communities for academics, activities, schools, and most importantly our students, are unmatched. It is simple, we all get to celebrate amazing students, being amazing in a variety of ways. As the world changes, public schools continue to be a critical part and a mainstay in our state and country.
Please join us in showing appreciation for the dedicated people working to provide our children with a high-quality education. We are proud of the positive impact that public schools have on our communities, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate and ensure excellence in public education. Thank you for your trust in your local school districts. Together, we can do amazing things.
Dave Wedin is the superintendent of Milaca Public Schools. Ben Barton is the superintendent of Princeton Public Schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.