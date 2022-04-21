 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Celebrate National Volunteer Week

  • 0
National Volunteer Week
Buy Now

National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, is a week to celebrate and recognize the hard work, dedication and generosity of local volunteers.

Volunteers throughout the local communities take time out of their busy lives to give back to those in need every day.

They help build stronger communities and create lasting impressions on all those they serve.

Established in the U.S. in 1974, National Volunteer Week is run by Points of Light, a nonprofit organization that focuses on solving problems through volunteering.

Now an annual celebration, many companies take this time to celebrate their volunteers by hosting events and giving awards to show their appreciation.

There are numerous volunteer opportunities within the area, so every volunteer can find a place to call their own.

To learn more about National Volunteer Week and Points of Light, visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/nvw/.

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK