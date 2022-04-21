Celebrate National Volunteer Week

Editor
National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, is a week to celebrate and recognize the hard work, dedication and generosity of local volunteers.
Volunteers throughout the local communities take time out of their busy lives to give back to those in need every day.
They help build stronger communities and create lasting impressions on all those they serve.
Established in the U.S. in 1974, National Volunteer Week is run by Points of Light, a nonprofit organization that focuses on solving problems through volunteering.
Now an annual celebration, many companies take this time to celebrate their volunteers by hosting events and giving awards to show their appreciation.
There are numerous volunteer opportunities within the area, so every volunteer can find a place to call their own.
To learn more about National Volunteer Week and Points of Light, visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/nvw/.
Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.
