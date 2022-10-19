It was just one of those nights for the Princeton football team.

Taking a trip to Annandale to battle with the Cardinals under the Friday night lights on Oct. 13, the Tigers saw mistakes plague the team, falling 42-20 at Annandale High School.

Sports P FB falls to Cardinals 1020.jpg

The Princeton defense allowed a season high in 42 points during the defeat to the Annandale Cardinals on Oct. 14. 
