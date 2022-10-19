It was just one of those nights for the Princeton football team.
Taking a trip to Annandale to battle with the Cardinals under the Friday night lights on Oct. 13, the Tigers saw mistakes plague the team, falling 42-20 at Annandale High School.
“When you are outplayed, outcoached and out adjusted; you don’t win many games,” said Princeton coach Ryan Fay.
Dropped passes, penalties and turnovers loomed large in result against the Cardinals.
“When things go bad, you hope it’s only one or two small phases in the game but unfortunately, we had everything pile on us,” said Fay.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals broke the ice, scoring a long touchdown via a pass to grab the 7-0 lead with a couple minutes off the clock in the second quarter. Princeton fought its way back, answering with a touchdown drive of its own.
Tigers senior quarterback Cooper Drews scrambled for four yard to punch into the end zone to get the team on the board. However, a missed extra point prevented the tie, making it 7-6 with 4:23 to go in the first half.
The Cardinals retaliated by marching down the field, again capped by a passing touchdown to build their lead up to eight points. Annandale left Princeton with just over a minute to go in the opening half.
Princeton didn’t turn down the chance to put some points on the board, driving the field with time winding down, before Drews found Ethan Ballweber for 9-yards and the score. Following the successful 2-point conversion into halftime, the game was tied at 14-14.
Returning for the second half, the Cardinals broke off another long score, this time a 56-yard run, pushing ahead 20-14. The score was just the beginning in the second half for Annandale.
Spanning from the first score in the third quarter, the Cardinals went on a 28-0 scoring run, all but ending Princeton’s idea of walking away with the victory. By the time the Tigers stopped the bleeding with a Drews passing touchdown, the game had already been decided, giving the contest the final score of 42-20.
Fay credited the Cardinals for their strong game plan and execution to hand the Tigers the lopsided loss. “They had a great game plan and played very physical,” he said. Fay has yet to beat the Cardinals in his four-year career as head coach for Princeton.
The 42 points allowed by the Tigers is a new season high by the defensive unit as the previous high was 27 points in the season opening win over Dassel-Cokato.
Drews totaled three touchdowns in the defeat. Princeton dropped to 5-2 by taking the loss. On the other side, Annandale moved within a single game of .500 at 3-4.
Up next for the Tigers is a 1-6 St. Cloud Cathedral team. If Princeton plays like it did against Annandale, the team won’t fare much better, said Fay.
“I don’t care what the records are, or who you are playing against. If your job is to do something and you don’t get it done, you can lose to anybody,” he said.
As to turning things around and playing improved football, the team looks to return to form by using what has worked in the past.
“We need to get back to what we do and not over complicate things,” said Fay.
The Crusaders and Tigers played on Oct. 19, at John Harvey Field. The contest was held on Wednesday due to MEA Break.
