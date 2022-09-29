 Skip to main content
Candidates display contrasts in priorities

— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
Keith Ellison:

- Supports legalization of marijuana

- Supports holistic approach to stopping violence

- Supports fully funding public safety

- Will defend women’s right to abortion
Jim Schultz:

- Opposes legalization of marijuana

- Sees mandatory minimum sentences for violent crimes as essential

- Will support police in whatever way possible

- Will enforce the law, including regarding abortion, without being political

When our editorial board members sought to define four issues dominate our readers’ concerns, we quickly agreed violent crime, policing issues and drug trafficking had to be on our list.

And while these issues intertwine with almost every elected office, they converge in the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s chief legal officer. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards and commissions and represents Minnesota in state and federal court and administrative hearings. While these responsibilities are vast, our current climate focuses on crime, violence and policing.

