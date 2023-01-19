It’s just different when the Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey teams compete for the traveling Rusty Skates trophy.

Sports P BHOC falls to Cambridge 2.jpg
There's no love lost when Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton tangle for the Rusty Skates Trophy.

“It’s a big game and it’s always been a big game; it’s tough and it’s tradition,” said Luke Pierson, a senior defenseman for the Bluejackets. “We know a lot of these guys growing up, you play three sports and you play these guys in all three sports, and that rivalry kind of builds.”

Sports B HOC Princeton vs Cambridge Rusty Skates Trophy.jpg
Since taking the Rusty Skates trophy back in 2021, the traveling award signifying a victory in the annual Princeton versus Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey game has not left the Bluejackets’ grasp. Tuesday, Jan. 24 will again pit the Tigers and Bluejackets against one another with the trophy on the line.
