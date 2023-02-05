It appeared that the Princeton boys hockey team was well on the way to snapping a 2-year streak drought of owning the Rusty Skates Trophy, holding a 1-0 lead during the battle on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for the traveling emblem of the winner between Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton.

Sports P BHOC Tigers fall in Rusty Skates battle 2.jpg

Jake Patnode eyes the goal during the Tigers and Bluejackets’ battle for the Rusty Skates on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Bluejackets had other ideas, breaking out for four second-period goals, handing Princeton the 5-2 loss at the Isanti Ice Arena to keep the Rusty Skates in Cambridge-Isanti’s possession for another year.

CNR Rusty Skates Recap.jpg
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team celebrates after beating Princeton to take home the Rusty Skates Trophy for a third straight year.
