Though the results haven’t been there for the Princeton gymnastics team, that doesn’t mean the Tigers aren’t reaching their goals, demonstrated on Thursday, Jan. 26 against Cambridge-Isanti in the Princeton gym.

Going against one of the best teams the state has to offer in the top-10 ranked Bluejackets, the Tigers stayed focused on their goal of reaching a season best 124 points.

Sports P GYM falls to CI.jpg

Princeton’s Sammi Johnson in action during her beam routine on Thursday, Jan. 26 versus Cambridge-Isanti. The Tigers fell by a 142.70-124.35 but reached a season goal for the team. 
