Though the results haven’t been there for the Princeton gymnastics team, that doesn’t mean the Tigers aren’t reaching their goals, demonstrated on Thursday, Jan. 26 against Cambridge-Isanti in the Princeton gym.
Going against one of the best teams the state has to offer in the top-10 ranked Bluejackets, the Tigers stayed focused on their goal of reaching a season best 124 points.
“We know we aren’t going to beat a 142-team like Cambridge but we aren’t going to let that defeat us, we are just going to work for our own season goal,” said Tigers Coach Nikki Van Der Zwagg.
Despite falling to the Bluejackets by over 18 points and seeing Cambridge-Isanti sweep each event, Princeton kept composure to reach its goal in the 142.70-124.35 final tally.
“I’m really proud of all the girls,” said Princeton captain Sammi Johnson on reaching the season-long goal. The score of 124.35 is the highest score for Princeton since 2020-2021.
Committing to their craft has been the reason the Tigers gymnasts have surpassed their objective, said Van Der Zwaag.
“They have been working really really hard. Between tonight and our Tuesday night meet, we are seeing a lot of personal bests,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”
A big reason to the success of the team was Johnson’s performance on bars, as the Tiger reached a career best score of 7.825.
“I really just tried to clean up my routine, make it really fluid and connected and pay attention to those little details with my routine to make it the best I can,” said Johnson on the breakthrough bars showing.
Along with Johnson’s strong night, Laney Braaten powered to a top finish for the Tigers in an 8.2 on the beam, even making a miscue in the process.
“Laney Braaten had an amazing beam, even with a fall, she scored super well,” Van Der Zwaag said.
Another strong performance for the Tigers had underclassman Sydney Nelson claim the best score all-around with the freshman’s 31.75.
Continuing to show marked strides, Van Der Zwaag can’t help but think of the future as the young Tigers team will bring back every key varsity contributor next season.
“This is potentially our team for another season after this.”
Before the Tigers get to that point, however, the team is still hungry to keep improving this season. With a 124 in the pocket, the goal is growing, said Johnson.
“We are just going to keep setting the bar higher,” she said.
The Tigers returned to action on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a trip to Cambridge-Isanti for the Bluejacket All-Around Invitational.
Cambridge-Isanti Invite
In the loaded 8-team field, the Tigers were not able to reach the podium during the Bluejacket All-Around Invitational.
The Tigers again competed on Monday, Jan. 30 in North Branch before again getting back to work on Thursday, Feb. 2. Princeton will head to Rush City for a dual against the Tigers with the competition starting at 6 p.m. at the Rush City Aquatic/Recreation Center.
