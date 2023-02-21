Matching up in the Section 5A Quarterfinals, the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team used another big second period to get past the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday night, by a 6-4 score, at the Isanti Ice Arena. The Bluejackets were the fourth seed as the rival Tigers earned the fifth.
After playing to a tie in the first 17 minutes of action, The Bluejackets broke out for four goals in the second frame to seize control of the contest. Cambridge-Isanti netted the first two goals of the period on scores by Seth Splittstoser and Wyatt Nutt for the 3-1 lead before Princeton’s Jake Patnode cut the deficit to a single goal midway through the second period.
Then, separated by 11 seconds, the Bluejackets put Princeton’s season in further peril, thanks to goals by Will O’Donovan and Josh Sauro to send the game to the final period at 5-2.
Cambridge-Isanti opened the third with another O’Donovan goal before Princeton attempted a comeback. Eli Gibbs and Brady Kok both lit the lamp to inch within striking distance with 2:47 left in the third but that would be close as the Tigers got in the 6-4 defeat.
O’Donovan finished with the hat trick in victory as he was aided by Seth Terhell’s three assists, two of which led to O’Donovan goals. Jaxon Sibell earned the victory in net for Cambridge-Isanti in what was the sixth straight win over the Tigers by the Bluejackets.
Gibbs and Eli Christopher each finished with two points in the game. In net for Princeton, James Koecher was busy all night, turning away 44 shots in the losing-effort.
Princeton finished its season at 13-13 and will say goodbye to eight seniors.
For Cambridge-Isanti, the Bluejackets will move on to the section semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 25. Cambridge-Isanti will match up with top-seeded Little Falls, who got past Sauk Rapids-Rice by a 4-2 score, also on Tuesday night.
The game will be played at Little Falls’ Exchange Arena, with puck dropping at 7 p.m. The meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams, with the Flyers holding a 5-1 win back on Jan. 26, in Isanti.
