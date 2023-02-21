Matching up in the Section 5A Quarterfinals, the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team used another big second period to get past the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday night, by a 6-4 score, at the Isanti Ice Arena. The Bluejackets were the fourth seed as the rival Tigers earned the fifth.

IMG_5704.JPG

The Bluejackets were able to skate by the Tigers for the sixth straight time, this occasion, ending Princeton's season in the Section 5A Quarterfinals on Tuesday night, at the Isanti Ice Arena. 

After playing to a tie in the first 17 minutes of action, The Bluejackets broke out for four goals in the second frame to seize control of the contest. Cambridge-Isanti netted the first two goals of the period on scores by Seth Splittstoser and Wyatt Nutt for the 3-1 lead before Princeton’s Jake Patnode cut the deficit to a single goal midway through the second period.

Load comments