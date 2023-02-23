Bus Driver Appreciation Day makes its way to Palmer Bus

The Rhino bus is a special bus for driver Sue Leider.
It started as the bus her children rode to and from school with their neighborhood friends, but when the previous driver made a move to the cities and left the Rhino bus without a driver, Sue stepped up to the plate.
“It’s kind of a weird story. My best friend drove the bus I’m in. He left to go to the city and I didn’t want my kids to have some crabby, strict old person because I monitored with him quite a bit and it’s all my neighborhood kids, so I jumped into it,” Sue Leider said.
In August 2015, Sue earned her bus driving license and began her work as a bus driver for Palmer Bus Service in Princeton. She has been a bus driver ever since and is looking forward to celebrating National Bus Driver Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Her favorite part about being a bus driver has been interacting and building relationships with the kids. Especially when the kids give her drawings and colored pictures.
“For me it’s the little things the kids give you like the coloring pictures and the drawings. There’s days when I want to walk away and then they come on and they give you something cute. So, it’s definitely the kids,” Sue said.
Sue currently hangs many of the pictures gifted to her from the children around her seat on the bus, allowing her to look at them everyday. She also has many others at her home because she was running out of space to hang them in the bus.
However, if the kids draw her a rhino, Sue made it a rule that the kids must name the rhino before they can give her the picture.
While Sue has many good days with her bus riders, she also has some bad days when it is difficult to manage child behaviors.
“When they’re having a day when they’re hyper and nobody’s wanting to sit down. Getting them to sit down, sitting right, and watching the road at the same time. I don’t like my eyes being in the mirror more than the road, and there are definitely days where that happens,” Sue said.
Sue went on to say that it can be a challenge managing what goes on in the bus and on the road at the same time, especially when her main source of information for what the kids are doing is through a three foot by one foot mirror.
“You don’t always know with that mirror,” Sue said. “Last week we watched my video and I was freaking out because there was a lot of stuff that I didn’t see, that they knew they weren’t supposed to be doing and were sunk behind the seat, because I couldn’t see them.”
To help manage the child behaviors on her bus, Sue follows a series of steps to give the kids a chance to fix their behaviors before being written-up.
The kids first get a warning before Sue uses her “bus driver voice,” if the kids still don’t listen to her after those warnings, then they are written-up.
“I get out the bus driver’s voice. They get warnings, then the bus driver’s voice, and if they still don’t listen they get written up,” Sue said. “I don’t like doing write-ups unless I have to, and sometimes I have to.”
The one behavior Sue has zero tolerance for on her bus is bullying. While the first rule on her bus is to sit properly in the seats, the second rule is no bullying. Bullying for Sue is an immediate write-up.
“If I hear it, it’s an immediate write-up. There’s no need for it,” Sue said.
Another big challenge for Sue, and other bus drivers at Palmer Bus Service, are the many stop-arm violations they face.
Stop-arm violations occur when drivers pass a stopped school bus that has its stop-arm extended. The purpose of the stop-arm is to stop surrounding traffic and help the children cross the street to make it home safely.
“If you want to make this bus driver fuming mad, run my stop arm,” Sue said.
This school year alone, Palmer Bus Service in Princeton has had 35 stop-arm violations which are monitored with the bus’s new stop-arm cameras.
The cameras help the bus drivers report when there is a stop-arm violation and record the incident so the drivers can be prosecuted.
“That’s the worst nightmare, right? You stop, the kid doesn’t wait for you to wave them over, some car doesn’t see there’s a bus stopped, and some kid gets hurt,” said Manager of Palmer Bus Service in Princeton Lukas Leciejewski. “It happened six times in Minnesota last year, thank God never in Princeton and never in any Palmer Bus locations.”
According to Leciejewski, Palmer Bus does everything in its power to ensure the safety of children, and the stop-arm cameras are one more way the drivers can do just that.
To learn more about Palmer Bus Service, visit its website at https://palmerbusservice.com/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
