The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Connor Cummiskey, community editor, at connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com.
Herrmann’s Hang-Ups Presents: A Visual Art Show
Yvonne Herrmann is hosting a visual art show 1-4 p.m. July 24, at her studio (8093 150th Ave.) in Foreston. The event is free and light refreshments will be available. No art will be available for sale during the show. RSVP and learn more at hermannshang-ups.com.
Milaca Recfest
The city of Milaca is hosting its annual bluegrass festival July 22-25. The four-day festival includes Saturday workshops and jam sessions all weekend. Tickets are $30 for all four days, $20 for a day pass and $10 for kids ages 13-18. Children 12 and under are free with an adult. More information, including a full lineup, can be found at milacarecfest.com.
Fare for All MN Meat Pack
Fare for All is offering its first-ever meat pack 3-5 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Onamia VFW (38692 Highway 169). For $26 a family can get one pound each of ground beef, ground turkey, smoked turkey cubes and walleye as well as 14 ounces of wild rice asiago brats. Fare for All is a community-based organization dedicated to making fresh produce and frozen meet more accessible. All forms of payment except for checks are accepted. More information can be found at fareforall.org, at the Fare for All Facebook page or by calling 763-450-3880.
Rockin’ on the Rum River
The city of Princeton is hosting live music by Vinyl Essence 4-8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Riverside-Riebe Park (300 North Rum River Dr.). Food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and more activities will be available for guests to enjoy.
Milaca Car Show
Stop by the Blue Moon Saloon (130 8th St. NE) in Milaca for the Milaca Car Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15. The show has car, truck and open class competitions, with first and second place trophies awarded in each. Registration is $5 and pre-registered vehicles are entered for a $50 drawing. The event is free to the public. Hunter’s Food Truck will be on site.
