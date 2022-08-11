 Skip to main content
Brookview Winery: from a small hobby to booming business

Arlyn Wall and Katie Zimmer first started wine making as a hobby. Now Brookview Winery is recognized throughout Princeton and Milaca.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Hidden in the back roads southeast of Milaca is a small business gem that has been steadily growing its roots since 2014.

Brookview Winery got its start back in 2014 distributing its wines to the local communities, and have expanded to include a tasting room in 2018.

