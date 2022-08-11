Brookview Winery: from a small hobby to booming business

Hidden in the back roads southeast of Milaca is a small business gem that has been steadily growing its roots since 2014.
Brookview Winery got its start back in 2014 distributing its wines to the local communities, and have expanded to include a tasting room in 2018.
Now with its sixth vintage - the year of harvest for its wines - under its belt, the winery is continuing to grow its business by providing more varieties of specialty beverages and beginning to open the doors to wider distribution.
Despite Brookview Winery’s growing success, it got its start as a humble hobby for owner Arlyn Wall.
“It’s a hobby that has spun wildly out of control,” Wall said.
“Arlyn started as a hobby making wine about 10 years ago. So, that’s what kind of started his interest in wine making,” Katie Zimmer, Wall’s partner and co-owner of the winery, said. “He started growing grapes right before that, maybe a year before he started making wine, not really with the intention of doing anything like this.”
By the time Arlyn and Katie met, they shared a love for wineries and often went on dates to both large and small ones throughout the state.
The couple made plans to open their own winery someday when they retire, but a series of events led them to opening their own winery sooner rather than later.
“A series of events have led us into this in our younger years which is awesome because the amount of effort it requires to farm this kind of specialty crop and do what we do isn’t something that I would recommend for somebody much older,” Wall said.
Once the decision to commit to their winery as their full-time jobs sank in, then came the work of finding a name and logo to represent their wines.
Their name was the easy part after they decided to adopt one of their own inside jokes as the name of their business.
“When Arlyn and I first met, I lived in Sartell in an apartment and he lived here. We would joke that I lived in the condo in the city and Arlyn had the country estate,” Katie Zimmer said. “There’s a brook that runs through our property, so we started calling it Brookview Estate to be silly and fun. So, when it came to naming the business, it just made sense.”
Following the naming of Brookview Winery, the couple went on the search for their logo.
One day they came across a sign which they quickly realized could perfectly represent what they wanted their winery to be.
“Then we have our logo (a heart with an arrow through it) and that was something we just came across, a sign that looked kind of how our logo does,” Zimmer said. “There was just something about that that just drew us in, and it’s come to symbolize just how full and fat our hearts are with all the thanks, gratitude, luck, and love and all of the wonderful things that come with starting this business.”
Thus, Brookview Winery was born with their unmistakable logo of a full and uneven heart with an arrow through it.
In their first couple of years being open and selling their wines, they only had about six wines available in their tasting room. Their other specialty beverages came into play at a later date.
But with only providing wines, the couple quickly noticed that some people who visited their tasting room were not able to enjoy their creations because they weren’t wine drinkers.
This motivated Arlyn and Katie to add a wider variety of specialty beverages to their menu, including hard apple ciders and a hard seltzer.
“Arlyn, at that point in time, had no interest in becoming a beer brewer, so we decided to give hard cider a try. We’re both hard cider fans prior to that, so he did and knocked it out of the park and has been a huge hit ever since,” Zimmer said.
Now Brookview Winery offers nine grape wines including two white varieties, three fruit wines, eight hard apple ciders, and one hard seltzer.
Their hard apple ciders quickly jumped up in popularity for them and have even won a few awards for their distinct flavors.
“We have won awards for the cider, and it’s fairly unique for the cider landscape out there both nationally and locally. It fits a spot where people really enjoy it. It rises in a different way and we sell as much cider as we do wine now,” Arlyn Wall said.
Despite their large menu, Brookview Winery, according to Wall, is one of the smallest if not the smallest wineries in the state of Minnesota.
The couple makes all of their beverages themselves with either fruit grown themselves, or fruit grown by other small local farmers in Minnesota giving them a unique flavor that becomes better as time goes on.
“There’s other wineries doing it their way, we want to do it our way. We want to have a distinct flavor. Every year I think our wine elevates a bit,” Wall said.
In order to create their distinct flavors, they plant their grape varieties six to eight years in advance to give them time to mature before harvesting them to make their wines.
The couple then nurtures the grape vines, giving them what they need to thrive, during the summer months and harvest them at the start of Autumn.
As soon as their fall harvest comes to a close, they immediately move into the wine making process which takes nearly all winter.
“Then throughout the winter it’s working on the wine, processing the wine into what you want it to become and bottle it when it tells you it’s ready,” Wall said. “You work through the tasks of making it wine and then it gets to a point where you feel its bottle ready, that’s when you bottle it.”
The whole process was a learning experience for Wall as he is entirely self-taught.
“I am a learn by doing kind of guy, I have to get my hands dirty to gain that knowledge. You don’t know the questions to ask until you’re in the mud with it,” Wall said.
After their specialty beverages have been bottled, they are sold and distributed to select businesses in the area such as the Milaca municipal liquor store, the Princeton municipal liquor store, and the Old Log Liquor store.
They also have some of their hard apple ciders on tap in two locations: Nordic Brewing Company in Monticello and Sidebar in Cold Spring, Minnesota.
These two select locations have been Brookview’s testing grounds as preparation for providing their ciders on tap in more local locations, chosen because of the personal connections Wall and Zimmer have with them.
Their beverages are also offered in their tasting room on Brookview Winery’s property to provide serenity alongside their drinks.
“It’s really nice to have a nice quiet place for people to come. We’re tucked up in the country, it’s literally quiet most of the time. It’s just a nice place for people to come and relax,” Zimmer said.
The couple greatly enjoys the time people spend at their winery and the opportunity it has provided them in meeting new people.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed meeting the people. I lived out here for a while before starting the winery and really never met a lot of the neighbors,” Wall said. “When you open an establishment that’s really like a neighborhood hang-out, it kind of becomes that where you meet a bunch of people from Princeton and Milaca. It’s really a space where people can come to make new friends and meet neighbors they may never have met before. We are very fortunate to have that.”
Brookview Winery is located at 6772 90th St in Milaca, and their hours of operation are Thursdays - Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more about them and their specialty beverages, visit their website at https://www.brookviewwinery.com/.
