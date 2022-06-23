Breakfast on the Farm unites cows and community

One of the activities available for kids at the Breakfast on the Farm event was a small petting zoo and a ‘build a farm’ station where the kids could use their creativity to put together their own farm.
The Haubenschild Dairy Farm invited members of the community to join them for a Breakfast on the Farm on Saturday, June 18 for a morning of food, fun, and learning.
The annual Breakfast on the Farm event sponsored by the Kanabec-Isanti County Farm Bureau provided community members with the opportunity to visit the farm and learn about what it takes to bring milk to the family table.
The Haubenschild Farm is 1,600 acres where their 2,500 dairy cattle call home, and the farm has earned the “National Dairy Quality Award” for their product.
Every day the farm milks 1,400 cows three times which produces around 12,000 gallons of milk each day, or 20,000 glasses of milk.
The Haubenschild Farm places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly agriculture with how they recycle the cow’s waste to create bio-gas and electricity. The bio-gas created from the manure powers a generator that supplies the farm with enough electricity to power the farm and 40 homes. Turning the manure into biogas also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and provides clean recycled fibers for bedding for the cows.
These sustainability efforts have earned the farm the “Minnesota Environmental Initiative Award for Energy Efficiency” alongside the USDA Renewable Energy and Rural Conservation Award.
During the Breakfast on the Farm event, attendees were able to learn all about the sustainability efforts of the farm through horse-drawn and tractor-drawn wagon ride tours.
Other activities at the event included a pancake breakfast catered by Chris Cakes featuring pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk for $5. There was also a petting zoo, visits from the local dairy royalty, and opportunities to watch the cows being milked and fed.
