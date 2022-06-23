 Skip to main content
Breakfast on the Farm unites cows and community

The Haubenschild Dairy Farm invited members of the community to join them for a Breakfast on the Farm on Saturday, June 18 for a morning of food, fun, and learning.

The annual Breakfast on the Farm event sponsored by the Kanabec-Isanti County Farm Bureau provided community members with the opportunity to visit the farm and learn about what it takes to bring milk to the family table.

The Haubenschild Farm is 1,600 acres where their 2,500 dairy cattle call home, and the farm has earned the “National Dairy Quality Award” for their product.

Every day the farm milks 1,400 cows three times which produces around 12,000 gallons of milk each day, or 20,000 glasses of milk.

The Haubenschild Farm places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly agriculture with how they recycle the cow’s waste to create bio-gas and electricity. The bio-gas created from the manure powers a generator that supplies the farm with enough electricity to power the farm and 40 homes. Turning the manure into biogas also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and provides clean recycled fibers for bedding for the cows.

These sustainability efforts have earned the farm the “Minnesota Environmental Initiative Award for Energy Efficiency” alongside the USDA Renewable Energy and Rural Conservation Award.

During the Breakfast on the Farm event, attendees were able to learn all about the sustainability efforts of the farm through horse-drawn and tractor-drawn wagon ride tours.

Other activities at the event included a pancake breakfast catered by Chris Cakes featuring pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, and milk for $5. There was also a petting zoo, visits from the local dairy royalty, and opportunities to watch the cows being milked and fed.

The Haubenschild Farm is located between Princeton and Cambridge at 35050 Nacre St. NW. To stay up to date with the farm, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Haubenschild-Farm-Dairy-Inc-102781028163628/.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

