A 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were airlifted to Children's Hospital after a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday, Oct. 23 in Bogus Brook Township.
The Mille Lacs County communications center received a 911 call at about 3:15 on Oct. 23 stating that three people were injured in the crash on private property south of Bock in the 11800 block of 65th Ave.
Sheriff's Office personnel arrived on scene and provided initial medical care to the two children. They were later airlifted from the scene.
The ATV was driven by 29-year-old Travis Stokes. His two children were passengers on the ATV. According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Travis Stokes lost control of the ATV and hit some trees. Stokes and the children were ejected from the ATV.
None of the ATV passengers were wearing helmets, according to Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.
"Helmets are not required on private property but we encourage people to wear them to help mitigate serious injuries in the event of a crash," Burton said.
Minnesota law does require all ATV operators and passengers under 18 to wear an approved helmet if operating an ATV on any public land, frozen water or road right of way, Burton added.
Travis Stokes did not appear to have any serious injuries. Drug or alcohol use are not suspected as a cause of the crash, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Minnesota DNR, Milaca Fire Department, Life Link III and North Air Care.
