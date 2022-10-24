A 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were airlifted to Children's Hospital after a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday, Oct. 23 in Bogus Brook Township.

The Mille Lacs County communications center received a 911 call at about 3:15 on Oct. 23 stating that three people were injured in the crash on private property south of Bock in the 11800 block of 65th Ave. 

