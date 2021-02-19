A 47-year-old man has undergone two surgeries after being beat outside a Bock adult entertainment club.
Now two men are facing felony assault charges in connection with the February 5 beating.
The victim of the beating suffered four broken ribs, a broken nose, and a broken cheekbone. The victim also had a large laceration above the left eye and multiple lacerations to his head. The victim also showed signs of swelling on the right side of his forehead, bruising around his right eye, and scrapes to his elbows, court records state.
James Michael Herrick, 35 of Plymouth, and Brian Robert Abrahamson, 43 of Farmington, were arrested February 7 in Ogilvie. They were charged February 8 in Mille Lacs County District Court with two counts each of 1st degree assault causing great bodily harm.
Security footage from Fat Jack’s Cabaret in Bock shows Herrick and Abrahamson outside the club in a pick-up truck when they approach the male victim, who was crossing a street. Herrick, the driver of the truck, pulls up to the victim and hit the victim with the driver’s side door, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The victim fell to the ground after being hit the door of the vehicle. Herrick and Abrahamson then exited the vehicle and proceeded to punch, kick and stomp on the victim’s body and head, the complaint states.
When located February 7 in Ogilvie, Herrick declined to make a statement regarding the assault, the complaint states.
Abrahamson acknowledged his role in hitting and kicking the victim, but said in a statement that he only kicked the victim in the side.
If convicted, Herrick and Abrahamson face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
