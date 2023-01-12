Billings Service now known as Big J’s Service Station following sale

After 37 years, Billings Service Inc.’s run has come to an end.
The Milaca full-service gas station owned by Craig and Sherie Billings has been sold to 6-year employee Jake Lepper.
The announcement of the sale in December shared that Craig and Sherie made the decision to sell as they move into retirement.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all your past business and hope you will continue to support Jake in his new venture,” the announcement stated.
“Craig had an excellent 30-plus years in the business, he did a great job with what he did. He was a good mentor and I hope he has a happy retirement,” Lepper said.
Craig and Sherie’s retirement and Lepper’s role as business owner began with the start of the new year. The transition to Lepper’s ownership also meant a transition to a new name.
Billings Service Inc. will now be known as Big J’s Service Station.
Lepper made the decision to purchase the gas station because he loves the work he does and the small town atmosphere of the business.
“It’s in a small town and I’ve worked for Craig for some time. I had wanted to do it for some time,” Lepper said. “I’ve worked here since high school and I’ve loved doing it and loved being part of a small town where everybody got to come in, you know we’re a full service gas station, so I got to see everybody and talk to everybody.”
While the name of the business and its ownership has changed, the services Billings Service Inc. provided will carry over, continuing as normal.
“We plan on doing more brake jobs and plan on keeping it the same with oil changes, tires, and a full-service gas station. It’ll be the same-old, same-old Billings just under a new name,” Lepper said.
Lepper is grateful for the support he has already received from members of the community, and he wants to make sure he continues to provide the small town feel of Billings in Big J’s Service Station.
“Small town business is important, keeping it local is important. I want to make sure to keep it local, and I really appreciate all the support I get from the small town,” Lepper said.
Big J’s Service Station will also be maintaining the same hours of operation as Billings Service Inc. with the same contact information.
Big J’s Service Station’s website currently still falls under the Billings name. To learn more or make an appointment for their vehicle services, visit their website at https://www.billingsservice.com/.
