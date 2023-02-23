 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best time to prune many trees and shrubs is now

  • 0
Lynell Barthel.jpg

Lynell Barthel is the Mille Lacs County master gardener.

If you are looking for some gardening chores to get done before spring, February and March are ideal months to prune many trees and woody shrubs in the landscape. Plants and their pests are dormant at this time of year, which lowers the risk of pests and pathogens entering through the wounds caused by pruning cuts. Most trees and shrubs have also dropped their leaves, providing a clear view of structure for trimming.

Pruning at the right time is important to the health of your trees and shrubs. Fruit trees such as apple, flower crabapple, mountain ash, hawthorns, and shrub cotoneasters should be pruned in February through early April. This will reduce the chance of infections and the spread of fireblight, a bacterial disease. Similarly, the timing of pruning oak trees is critical and is best done in February and March. To avoid the devastating oak wilt disease, DO NOT prune oaks from April to October.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred