Best time to prune many trees and shrubs is now

If you are looking for some gardening chores to get done before spring, February and March are ideal months to prune many trees and woody shrubs in the landscape. Plants and their pests are dormant at this time of year, which lowers the risk of pests and pathogens entering through the wounds caused by pruning cuts. Most trees and shrubs have also dropped their leaves, providing a clear view of structure for trimming.
Pruning at the right time is important to the health of your trees and shrubs. Fruit trees such as apple, flower crabapple, mountain ash, hawthorns, and shrub cotoneasters should be pruned in February through early April. This will reduce the chance of infections and the spread of fireblight, a bacterial disease. Similarly, the timing of pruning oak trees is critical and is best done in February and March. To avoid the devastating oak wilt disease, DO NOT prune oaks from April to October.
Trees that have free-flowing sap, such as maples, box elder, butternut, walnut, birch, and ironwood, will “bleed” after late winter or early spring pruning. Although this bleeding may seem concerning, it causes little harm to the tree. To avoid bleeding, you could alternatively prune these trees after their leaves are fully expanded in late spring or early summer. Remember to never remove more than one-fourth of the live foliage to prevent undue stress on the tree.
Not all trees and shrubs should be pruned in late winter, especially those that bloom early in the spring, such as azalea, chokeberry, chokecherry, flowering plum, flowering cherry, forsythia, Juneberry, lilac, magnolia, and early blooming spirea. These trees and shrubs bloom on last year’s growth and should instead be pruned immediately after they finish blooming. If you prune them now, you will be removing this spring’s flowers.
Hydrangeas are one of the most popular blooming woody shrubs in Minnesota and knowing how and when to prune them varies with the species. Late winter and early spring are a good time to prune panicle hydrangeas and smooth hydrangeas but bigleaf hydrangeas should be pruned right after summer blooming. For best results, determine the species of your hydrangea and do some additional research on the best pruning methods.
Pruning is an important gardening task that should not be overlooked. It promotes tree and shrub health by removing dead or dying branches injured by disease, insects, storms, etc. Pruning also improves plant appearance by controlling the size and shape of the tree or shrub and encouraging flower and fruit development.
Remember that right now is a great time to get outside and prune many of your trees and shrubs. The University of Minnesota Extension website offers an abundance of helpful information on pruning, including tips on tools and best practices, diagrams and even videos. For more information, visit https://extension.umn.edu and search for pruning.
Lynell Barthel is a Mille Lacs County Master Gardener. If you have questions about your yard or garden, you can reach the Mille Lacs County Master Gardeners by sending an email to mnext-millelacs@umn.edu or find them on Facebook at @MilleLacsCountyMasterGardeners.
