Beezie’s Blooms opens doors for open farm day

Coming into their fifth growing season, Beezie’s Blooms in Milaca is getting ready to host their fourth Open Farm Day on Saturday, July 23.
Randi Greiner, the owner and creator of Beezie’s Blooms, has been flower farming for around 11 years, but only moved the business to Milaca five years ago and has provided homegrown flowers to people in the community ever since.
However, Greiner was not originally planning on starting a flower farming business.
After graduating high school, Greiner moved out to Colorado to attend community college where she took her first horticulture classes.
“I started taking horticulture classes and it was like hook, line, and sinker. Right away for me I knew that was my passion,” Greiner said.
From that point onwards, Greiner worked to learn how she wanted to incorporate her passion for horticulture into a career.
Her first idea was to have a small vegetable farm and a seasonal restaurant, but after working in the food industry for a while, Greiner discovered that her true passion was elsewhere.
“I thought I wanted to have a little vegetable farm and a little seasonal restaurant, but after waitressing for many many years I realized I didn’t want to deal with people’s food,” Greiner said.
Then one night, Greiner had a dream about owning a flower farm and the rest was history.
“I really did have a dream about having a flower farm, and I went and approached a farm that was within walking distance from my home at the time and asked them if I could grow flowers there the next season,” Greiner said. “After I graduated from the community college and instead of going to get another degree, I just started growing and that was 11 years ago this year.”
Since then, Beezie’s Blooms has grown to a field that is around an acre in size with over 60 varieties of plants, including both perennials and annuals.
Grenier described the different varieties she grows as more traditional, old-fashioned, and cottage-style with some well-known varieties mixed in. Her main goal with the different varieties is to grow and provide flowers that wouldn’t normally be found in the grocery store.
Another goal Greiner has for the farm is to grow something good for the Earth in a way that she loves.
“I just wanted to start a business that gave back to the Earth, that was sustainable, and that was driven by something that I loved. I wanted to have a job that I woke up and I was happy to do everyday,” Greiner said.
Through Beezie’s Blooms, Grenier sells her flowers wholesale to the Twin Cities Floral Exchange, directly to florists with weekly deliveries, bouquet subscriptions, and weddings and events. Greiner also teaches workshops for those interested in creating with flowers.
However, one of her biggest events of the year is the Open Farm Day which is coming up on Saturday, July 23.
Coming into the fourth year of the event, Greiner first started it to give people a chance to come see the farm and how big the operation is.
“We have people ask all the time if they can come tour the farm. So this was my solution for that because private tours can be time consuming and people have a lot of questions when they come out here. I just wanted a day that we could show the community what we’re doing,” Greiner said. “It’s so fun to just open up our land to the community and have them come out and see what we’re doing, that literally everything out here was started with my hands from a seed in my basement.”
This year, Beezie’s Open Farm Day will also feature multiple vendors, food trucks, activities for kids, and a golf cart to bring people out to the field.
Some of the activities include face painting, photo opportunities, kids bouquet making stations, and field tours.
While the event itself is free to the public, some of the activities, such as the kids bouquet making station, will include a small fee. Parents will also have the opportunity to purchase bouquets from Beezie’s Blooms at the event.
The vendors at the event will also have some of their creations for sale. The vendors in attendance will be Mrs. Cornelius Crochet, All Dahled Up, and Squirrel Mind Design.
In the future as the Open Farm Day event grows, Greiner plans on including a full vendor market and more.
“My long-term goal is to one day have a little vendor market and several food trucks and to have a tent set up for live music. To make a community day out of it, but we’re getting there,” Greiner said.
“If anyone is looking for something fun to do with their family, I just want them to come out and see what we’re doing here,” Greiner said. “It’s just a fun day for us to get to know people in our community, for me to share my love of flowers with others, and it’s a really good way for them to support our farm.”
The farm is located at 10991 Pioneer Dr. in Milaca. To learn more about Beezie’s Blooms and the Open Farm Day, visit their website at https://beeziesblooms.com/.
