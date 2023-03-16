Barbara Muckenhirn resigns as Princeton High School principal

Superintendent position in northern Minnesota is in her future
Barbara Muckenhirn’s 10th year as Princeton High School (PHS) principal is coming to an end, and with that ending comes a new beginning.
During the Princeton School Board meeting on Feb. 21, the board approved Muckenhirn’s resignation from her position at the high school.
Muckenhirn plans on finishing up the 2022-2023 school year before moving nearly five hours north and assuming her new position as the superintendent of the Greenbush-Middle River and Thief River Falls school districts.
“That’s really the next step in this career field. Being a high school principal for 10 years is really a long time, and that’s the next step, it was always the goal,” Muckenhirn said.
Moving north and becoming a superintendent was something that Muckenhirn has always been interested in doing, so when the opportunity arose with the superintendency at Greenbush-Middle River and Thief River Falls, she didn’t hesitate to apply.
“That northwest corner of Minnesota is getting closer to my background and where I started. It’s really of high interest to me. Its location, type of school, and the superintendency is really the next step,” Muckenhirn said.
Muckenhirn will be employed by a joint powers board between the two school districts. The districts are not consolidated, and each function as separate entities, but share one superintendent.
School districts sharing resources is not something new to Muckenhirn. In the past, she worked for a consortium of six school districts in North Dakota.
“I’m going to like having two districts. I’ve liked similar jobs before. It’ll be like having two jobs in one, and I like building things,” Muckenhirn said. “I like building the position. I’ve been able to do that at every position except my first teaching position and this one.”
Despite her excitement for her new position, Muckenhirn will miss many things from her role at PHS.
“I think what I’ll miss most is when you’re in the fourth night of the week and there’s a game but you just want to be home watching the next season of Star Trek, but you get here and it’s always fun,” Muckenhirn said. “I won’t be the principal there and I’ll still go to events, but I won’t have that again where I can connect with kids in such a fun way at events. That I will miss.”
Muckenhirn also has a strong sense of nostalgia for PHS, and the many student events she has assisted with throughout her 10 years as principal.
“I had a strong feeling that this year I would see my last homecoming among others, it is what it is but you feel it,” Muckenhirn said. “I’ve been pretty nostalgic about this high school. I walk around sometimes and feel that. Graduation will be hard, that will be very emotional for me. You get close to kids, but it will be really hard to leave this team.”
While Muckenhirn will finish off the school year at PHS and her contract with the district does not conclude until June 30, she has already begun to transition some of her workload towards her duties with Greenbush-Middle River and Thief River Falls, including her involvement in its hiring process for a new school principal.
According to Muckenhirn, the big spring projects at PHS completed every year such as scheduling, and other plans for the start of the 2023-2024 school year will be completed before she leaves to ensure a smooth transition for the next PHS principal.
“I’ve got a lot of work to do here yet. These jobs are never done,” Muckenhirn said.
Throughout her time at PHS, Muckenhirn has helped to improve the safety and security of the school in collaboration with police Chief Todd Frederick and Fire Chief Ron Lawrence, helped create and develop the school’s career academies, helped the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.
But she could not have done it without the support of the community.
“I hope I can express my gratitude. You serve the community you’re in and they allow you to serve. That’s a privilege, that’s how these jobs are and we’re always grateful for that,” Muckenhirn said. “We’ve got a really strong program here, and you have to make sure that there’s enough of a foundation to keep that going. The district is very supportive of that work.”
Before becoming the principal of PHS, Muckenhirn was the curriculum director at the school for four years, and spent some time at a position in Little Falls before returning to Princeton.
Muckenhirn’s husband Jim Muckenhirn has also been a long time educator and plans on retiring at the end of this school year to move north with his wife.
Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton has already begun working to hire a new high school principal with plans of including students, staff, and the Princeton community in the hiring process.
During the Princeton School Board meeting on Feb. 21, Barton said he is very excited and proud of Muckenhirn, but those will be some very big shoes to fill with the 10 years of experience she had at Princeton High School.
Barton went on to say the administration is developing a survey to be sent to staff at the high school, parents, and community members to develop the “personality” or what skills and dispositions the school is looking for in its next principal.
During the school board meeting on March 7, Barton provided an update on the hiring process to the school board. He said the hiring process will be very rigorous for the applicants and will likely include tours with students, a presentation from the applicants on a topic, and multiple Q&A interviews with student, staff, administrators, parents, and community businesses involvement.
Barton also said he is hoping to interview at least four and up to eight candidates for the position.
More updates about the hiring process for a new PHS principal can be found in the Union-Times as the situation develops.
