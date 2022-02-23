A property recently annexed into the city of Princeton is seeking rezoning so the zoning can more closely align with the property’s use.
A request amending the city’s zoning map was introduced at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Princeton City Council.
The request seeks to rezoning the property that is known as the Sherburne Village Mobile Home Park.
The property, consisting of a 5-acre mobile home park and 16 acres of vacant land, was annexed into the city of Princeton in July 8, 2021.
The property was previously zoned under the Sherburne County and Baldwin Township zoning ordinances, which did not have a designation for mobile home parks, said Princeton City Administrator Michele McPherson.
It’s because of the lack of that designation that the property owners sought to annex into the city, she said.
At its next meeting the city council will be asked to change the property’s land use designation to conform with the zoning to RM-1, which regulates manufactured housing.
Princeton Mayor Thom Walker asked if its typical of an annexed property to come into a jurisdiction with a new zoning designation or under the designation it held prior to annexation.
McPherson explained that generally, a property is brought in at the lowest designation possible- usually one that applies to single family homes.But in the case of Sherburne Village, a single-family home designation doesn’t fit the property’s use, McPherson explained.
That’s why the property owners are seeking a RM-1 zoning designation.
“RM-1 will make it consistent with the property use,” McPherson said.
The land use change request coming before the council on Feb. 24 will be seeking to designate the property for a high density residential use.
It the 2021 annexation application, it was stated that Sherburne Village included 96 home pads and has the area to expand and add another 40 to 50 homes.
