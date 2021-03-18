Baldwin Township held the line this year, refusing to increase its levy for 2022.
Residents of Baldwin Township approved keeping the 2022 levy at $1,366,475 during the March 9 annual township meeting.
“We knew the state was gonna go up, we knew the school district was gonna go up, we knew the county was gonna go up; all those things are out of our control,” Chairman Jay Swanson said. “We wanted to try and be the beacon of hope, at least in our town, to say ‘we’re holding the line.’”
While the total amount did not change, the township shuffled around some of the funds. Supervisors cut almost $8,000 from the general fund and $10,000 from the capital fund. Those cuts were offset by $10,000 that was added to the fire capital fund and an increase in the debt service fund from $311,475 to $318,925.
Until this year Baldwin Township’s levy has increased each year since 2019, when it was almost $1.3 million. In 2020 it increased to $1.35 million and then to almost $1.37 million in 2021 — where it will be for 2022 as well.
In 2020, the township saw a significant increase in spending due to receiving $536,197 in COVID-19 relief money. The majority of the money Baldwin Township received from the COVID-19 relief package passed last year went to the fire department, because of increased risk to the firefighters.
“As soon as the pandemic hit, every fire call was now a COVID call and COVID related,” Swanson said.
To help mitigate potential spread the township purchased a second set of turnout gear for each of the then 28 members of the department, because their gear was potentially contaminated after every call.
“Now at least they could go right back out if need be,” Swanson said.
The department did respond to several COVID-19 cases, and some members of the department did become infected, but the COVID-19 cases in the department were not contracted from responding to a call, according to Chief Scott Case.
In 2020 the department responded to 264 calls for service.
“That’s the most calls since I’ve been chief,” Case said.
Over half, 170, of those calls were medical in nature.
The remainder of the money went to the Princeton Area Pantry and local booster clubs for youth sports, according to Swanson. He emphasized his commitment to making sure that all the money the township received was spent in the area and wouldn’t go back to the county or the state when the deadline for spending it came.
“I refuse to allow one penny of Baldwin’s allotment to go to rebuild Lake Street,” Swanson said, apparently referencing Lake Street in Minneapolis, which was heavily damaged during riots last spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.