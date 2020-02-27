Baldwin Township business owner Calvin Schmock has announced he is running as a DFL candidate for the Minnesota House District 15A seat this fall.
District 15A includes portions of Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties. Schmock is owner of Cal’s Repair Service, 12212 283rd Ave. Princeton.
Schmock and his wife, Brandie, have been married 20 years and have three children who attend Princeton High School.
He has lived in Baldwin Township for 19 years and has owned and operated his auto repair business from his residence for 18 years.
Schmock has been a coach with Princeton High School, Princeton Middle School and Princeton Community Education for over 13 years, first as a volunteer, and now under paid contract since 2012.
“The Minnesota DFL is asking me to seek nomination and run for Minnesota House District 15A. I have accepted the invitation,” Schmock said in an emailed public announcement.
He plans on pursuing the endorsement of the teacher’s union as part of his campaign strategy.
Schmock wants to do his best to lower the cost of prescription medicine, making sure people that have medical insurance can ‘keep what works for them’ and those who do not have insurance or if their insurance rates are unaffordable have an option to buy into the MnSure system.
“I want to make sure the highway stays connected from the cities to the lake and beyond,” Schmock added. “I want to take my values as a sole-proprietor business owner and reach out to our farming community to see what I can do to put the ‘F’ back into the DFL. I want to stay personally connected to my friends in the small business community.”
Schmock said he’s looking forward to listening and learning to everyone that is willing to have a conversation with me in District 15A and hoping to earn enough votes to be competitive in November.
“Most of all, I want to make people smile and have a little fun along the way,” he added.
