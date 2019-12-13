The Baldwin Township Board is considering language refinements to snow removal information that’s posted online and published via newsletter.
The proposed changes were a discussion item on the board’s Dec. 2 agenda. Maintenance Supervisor Zac Good presented a two-page document for review.
“I wanted to bring this before the board before going any further,” Good told Board Vice Chair Tom Rush, Supervisor Larry Handshoe, and Supervisor Bryan Lawrence.
Board Chair Jay Swanson and Supervisor Patrick Hudson were not in attendance at the meeting.
“This is just a proactive measure to put some information forward to what [Public Works] looks to accomplish when we have a snow event,” Good said.
A Baldwin Public Works document currently posted on the township’s website provides the following information about full-plow versus limited operations:
“Full plow operations will begin after 2 or more inches of snow has fallen and the storm begins to taper off. Streets and cul-de-sacs will all be plowed at this time. Start times will vary depending upon the forecast storm ending.”
Baldwin doesn’t have the ability to plow multiple shifts due to manpower limitations, the website document stated further.
Township crews strive to be done plowing in 12 hours with a normal snow event. However, there may be times snow removal will be halted due to hazardous conditions, so residents are encouraged by the township to plan accordingly.
In the event that Baldwin receives less than 2 inches of snow, limited operations will take place as to not shut down the regular functions related to the safe travel of roadways. This ranges from trucks clearing streets to anti-icing operations only. Cul-de-sacs may not be plowed due to the low volume of traffic affected.
State statutes prohibit depositing, placing, or dumping snow or ice upon any street or highway or upon any adjacent public or privately owned land without owner consent.
Rush said he received a few concerns about when certain developments were going to be plowed after a snow event that occurred Thanksgiving weekend.
During the Dec. 2 meeting, the three supervisors briefly discussed and eventually tabled adding proposed “Responsibilities of Residents” language regarding snow plowing to the township’s policies.
“We should get this in the newsletter, and when you guys go out to plow, I would like to get notified in case residents come up to me or text me, or whatever, and have concerns about plowing,” Rush said. “That way, as a board member, I know the trucks are out and the developments can expect to be plowed soon.”
Good said the best time to let everyone know crews are going to be out plowing is when a snowstorm is just starting to wind down.
“We’d like to be out there two or three hours before the storm ends,” Good said “But, it’s really hard when you are dealing with Mother Nature and you have to make that call.”
Rush further referenced the Thanksgiving weekend event. “If we have snow like we did from Friday to Sunday, and several inches of snow, do we as a township want to send our plows out just to make a path through the developments so people can get through, and then, after the storm ends, do the rest?”
Good said that the township’s current 2-inch policy for full-plow operations does hinder the overall ability to provide service.
“If the storm in question is an 18-hour snowstorm, and we go out and plow for six or seven hours of that total just to open things up, then we’ve utilized half of our snow plow drivers,” Good said. “We can’t get them back out, because we only have one crew to make that type of round. We have to be effective.”
Rush replied, “If we need overtime to get it done, I don’t have a problem with that, and safety is important.
“If we have a storm that’s Friday through Sunday and it’s going to dump over a foot of snow, I just don’t want to wait.”
Good said a 6-inch snowfall is his threshold for whether or not Baldwin Township crews go out and do a mid-storm plow session.
“If we are going to have more than 6 inches, then we will have to go out and clear the collector roads and the main drags,” Good contended. “If we are only going to get 6 inches, I have a hard time with going out and plowing 3 inches of it, and then going out and plowing another 3. That’s not the best use of our resources when we don’t have the manpower to sustain that.”
Lawrence said every storm would have unique qualities, and it would be difficult to have a set policy regarding exact hours.
“The storm in November [during Thanksgiving weekend] was so hit and miss that it was tough to gauge,” Lawrence said. “You just didn’t have any clue to what it was going to do.”
And, if a particular snowfall is wet and heavy, Good said, it’s imperative do some plowing around the 6-inch mark.
Lawrence said he was content with the first page of what was proposed, but did not like language addressing plowing around mailboxes.
“It’s not our responsibility to plow residents’ mailboxes, period,” Lawrence said. “I read through your proposed wording, and I don’t want to lead a resident to think our plows will get as close as they possibly can to their mailbox.”
Lawrence said the township needed to tell homeowners it’s their responsibility to keep mailbox areas clear. Rush also wanted a statement in bold type about residents not pushing snow across a roadway.
“With a lot of new construction, I have noticed a lot of that going on,” Rush said. “I would put that in bold so it stands out in the newsletter too.”
Lawrence also said he had a challenge with the document’s second page and wording in its final paragraph.
Rush asked if the other supervisors wanted to table the language refinements to snow removal information and residents’ responsibilities.
Handshoe made a motion to table the changes to provide more time to review and make changes before publication in the newsletter and on the township Facebook site.
Handshoe’s motion was approved 3-0.
Rush told Good township board supervisors would be ready to discuss language refinements at their Dec. 16 meeting.
“Zac, we’ll have this back to you at the next meeting,” Rush said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.