Township officials discussed potentially moving zoning in-house in Baldwin Township, a move that could grant the community greater independence.
Baldwin Township discussed the possibility of taking over its own zoning from the county during a joint March 17 meeting.
The topic was broached during the township’s annual meeting March 9, with almost everyone in attendance approving of the township moving zoning in-house. The move also would be a step toward incorporating Baldwin as its own city, an idea that was also met with virtually unanimous support during the annual meeting when attendees were asked their opinion on it.
On March 17 members of the Town Board, Planning Commission and Park Committee discussed a general idea of what in-house zoning could look like. Board Chair Jay Swanson outlined why he wanted in-house zoning, arguing it was important for maintaining local control in Baldwin Township.
Swanson asserted that the Town Board currently functions as an advisory commission to the county when it comes to determining zoning in the township.
“There have been very many times, in fact, when we’ve made recommendations to the county and they have not done them,” Swanson said.
Swanson referred to an incident in which a resident wanted to put a three-season porch on their property, which the township board approved. The resident had sunk over $1,000 into the project before the Sherburne County Board of Adjustment ruled against the porch, according to Swanson.
The Board of Adjustment is responsible for reviewing variance applications and other appeals relating to zoning ordinance, according to the county website.
Swanson also raised concerns about who sits on the Board of Adjustments, which he suggested could become stacked with mostly city residents.
“The way we hedge our bets and protect ourselves — if you will — move forward in a direction that we see fit is to take over our zoning,” Swanson said.
The largest obstacle the township has to taking over zoning is the requirements for bringing on staff to handle the duties, according to Swanson.
Two representatives from The Planning Company spoke during the meeting to give attendees an idea of what contracting zoning out to a private company would look like.
Dan Licht with The Planning Company said it usually functions as the first point of contact with residents, informing them what limits exist on what they can do with their property.
Typically the company starts on administrative duties, like dealing with building permits, then over the long term picks up duties like the comprehensive plan, Licht said.
Licht made the selling point that the company contracts on an as-needed basis, so if the township doesn’t need him they don’t have to stay contracted with him.
“So if 2006 happens again and development drops off the table you’re not incurring any costs, you’re also not laying anybody off,” Licht said.
When asked what hiring The Planning Company may cost the taxpayers, Licht said the company is structured to be an affordable option for communities. For example, he pointed out they charge a flat rate for meetings, so it doesn’t matter how long a board meeting runs.
“The purpose is we want to be at the meetings, because that’s where you interact with town board and the planning commission and the park commission,” Licht said. “That’s where the discussion happens, that’s where there needs to be advice provided.”
How much of those costs would be put onto taxpayers, versus paid as fees, would be dependent on what the township board decides.
The township will be discussing zoning at future meetings. Swanson said he expects to speak with additional private contractors to compare costs. The township also needs to formerly alert Sherburne County well in advance of taking control of local zoning.
