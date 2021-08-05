The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Connor Cummiskey, community editor, at connor.cummiskey@apgecm.com.
Milaca Legion ceremonial flag retirement
The Milaca American Legion is hosting a ceremonial retirement of American flags at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 in Trimble Park (230 First St. W.). Flags that are battered, ripped or dirty can be dropped off at the Milaca VFW or City Hall for the retirement ceremony.
Princeton Day of Kindness
Free items for those in need will be available around Princeton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 7. At Trinity Crossing Church (111 6th Ave. N.) visitors can get a free clothing voucher, toilet paper, toiletries and laundry soap. Brewed coffee is available at Coffee Corner (207 S. Rum River Dr.). Infant items are available at Rum River Life Choices (712 Rum River Dr.). Clothing can be found at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church (12140 317th Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A book or CD is available at Princeton Book and Bible (405 First St.). School supplies and ice cream will be distributed at Freshwaters United Methodist Church (112 Seventh Ave. N.). Carnations can be found at Princeton Floral (605 First St.). A gift card drawing can be registered for at Princeton Evangelical Free Church. Items are one per person or family and some quantities are limited. Unless noted, events are open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are also a handful of free events occurring that day. A free breakfast is being hosted at Bethel Church (8938 33rd St.) from 8:30-10 a.m. A hot dog lunch will be served at the First Congregational Church (610 First St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Splash Park will be free from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Live music, bounce houses and face painting will be available in Riverside Park from 4-8 p.m.
Ice cream with author Patrice Johnson
Enjoy ice cream and visit with author of “Land of 10,000 Plates” Patrice Johnson from 1-2:30 p.m., Aug. 14 at Zion Lutheran Church (245 Central Ave. S.). Johnson will read from her new book and answer questions about Minnesota’s evolving food culture. The event is free to attend. Book signings and cookbooks are for sale.
Mille Lacs County Meeting Notice
The Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Board meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, following the County Board meeting, Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse, Conference Room A.
Catholic Charities senior dining curbside frozen meal distribution
Catholic Charities Senior Dining is distributing frozen meals at pop-up locations around the state. Meals are available for seniors ages 60 and up. The meals will be distributed in Milaca from 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Alliance Church (12543 MN-23).
