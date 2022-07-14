Assault charges filed against former teacher accused of hitting student

A former Princeton teacher is facing criminal charges after being accused of hitting a student in the mouth with a hockey stick.
Kimberly Neubauer, 63 of Princeton, was charged July 5 in Mille Lacs County District Court with one felony count of third-degree assault-causing substantial bodily harm.
The charges come about three months after a Princeton police officer was informed by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) that a child was injured when a teacher identified as Neubauer threw a hockey stick toward the child at Princeton Primary School.
Police were contacted after the MDE conducted an initial investigation, court records state.
On April 11, Princeton Police requested to view video surveillance filmed during the late March physical education class. Police personnel viewed the video on April 27.
The video showed the child toss a hockey stick into a pile. After the hockey stick landed on the pile, Neubauer picked the stick up and forcefully tossed it back toward the child, hitting the child in the mouth, states a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The video then shows the child covering his mouth and running away, the complaint states.
The child was taken to the school nurse. It was reported that the child lost a tooth.
Dental records dated March 29 show that the child’s upper-right front baby tooth was knocked out by a hockey stick, the complaint states. The dental records state that the tooth was completely knocked out with no root tips left behind.
Records noted some bruising in the area of the injury. The child also reported that his lower teeth hurt when pushed on, the complaint states.
The incident gained public attention in early June when the child’s mother, Jodi Johnson, stated in a series of Facebook posts that her son suffered facial injuries- including a tooth that was knocked out.
Johnson says she got backlash from the school district after first addressing the issue with school district officials and was eventually fired from her job as a paraprofessional.
Johnson went public with the story on Facebook after saying she became upset when Neubauer was celebrated for her 27 years as a teacher, as well as a retirement, on a school district Facebook page.
After Johnson went public with her disdain for the school district social media post honoring Neubauer, the District pulled the post from its Facebook page.
The District then issued a statement that Neubauer’s employment with the District ended on June 3 and as a result, Neubauer is no longer an employee of the District.
The school district then issued a public statement which read that after receiving a complaint regarding Neubauer, the teacher was put on administrative leave.
After completing its investigation, the District “acted quickly and decisively. As of April 8, 2022, Ms. Neubauer was placed on an unpaid leave of absence for the remainder of the school year,” according to the school district statement.
The school district also posted a statement on its website addressing the incident.
“Student safety is the top priority of the Princeton Public School District. When the District receives a complaint related to student safety, we investigate immediately and take appropriate action to address any substantiated concerns. In those rare situations in which a staff member’s conduct creates or contributes to a dangerous situation, the District may take action to end the employment relationship. In addition, the district may file a report with the Minnesota Department of Education and report to law enforcement.
“We love our students and we work tirelessly to protect and support them. We welcome and value parent feedback and recognize that together we are stronger and better equipped to respond to any safety concerns that may arise.”
Neubauer was charged by summons on Tuesday, July 5. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
