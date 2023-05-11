Arrows Family Services changing lives, one family at a time

Recognizing the need for local supervised parenting time services, Shannon Wegner founded Arrows Family Services, a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization, in November 2021.
While the main office is located in Milaca (Mille Lacs County), Arrows Family Services opened an additional location in Little Falls (Morrison County) in September 2022.
“Morrison County has just been so welcoming for us in our agency and it has been such a positive experience,” Wegner said.
Services offered by Arrows Family Services include supervised parenting time, parent education, transportation, safe exchange, supervised sibling visitation, parent/caregiver support and adoption/foster/kinship support.
As services are provided in either of the centers, in home or in the community, Wegner said the agency’s services are offered in Benton and Sherburne counties, as well. It all comes down to meeting individual needs as each family situation is different, she said.
“We provide the services either in our office, in the home or in a community setting. We go and supervise the parenting time and really, we’re just there to ensure the safety of all parties,” Wegner said.
Arrows Family Services offers parent coaching or parent education, which is implemented into the supervised visits. It’s a way to help parents learn new, positive parenting skills, Wegner said.
The goal with providing services is to help build the relationship between family members. Since many clients have a limited support system, Wegner said Arrows Family Services strives to be a place of encouragement
“It’s helping them feel successful and if that means in their home, or in the community, if they have a favorite coffee shop or they’re more comfortable at the library, we have those conversations with the family and the social worker and make sure that we can make those accommodations safely,” she said.
How visits are set up, Wegner said, depends on where they take place. At both locations in Milaca and Little Falls, cameras capture the interactions. There are also different entrance and exit points available.
For instance, if there is a no contact order in place, the visits are staggered, so the visiting party arrives through one entrance about 15 minutes early, while the children arrive near or on the scheduled time and through a different entrance, Wegner said.
At this time, visits cost $55 per hour, which includes the travel time for the contractor, documentation of the visit and the visit itself. The agency has been working to obtain grants and donations to help minimize the direct cost to the private-pay families. It’s common practice for those involved in civil family court cases to bear the cost of supervised visits, she said.
Wegner said the agency recently received a $1,000 grant to help offset some of those out of pocket expenses for families in the Milaca area.
Both locations have several rooms that are used for supervised visits and are age appropriate. There is a variety of toys, crafts, board games and more available. There is also a kitchenette area where parents can prepare meals and snacks for their children. The goal, Wegner said, is to help parents and children feel at home as much as possible.
“We have air fryers, hot heating pads and those kind of things, because we find, especially with those older kids, that it’s a very positive experience for them to be able to make those meals and it kind of reminds the families of being home together,” she said.
While it is expected of parents to supply the snacks and other food items for their children, Wegner said that sometimes it can be difficult for parents to bring those.
“Sometimes it’s the cost, so we do use donations, like gift cards for Coborn’s and Walmart, and try to supply a smaller snack to make sure that it’s not a financial hardship for families,” she said.
Wegner said sometimes they encounter children who may be less keen on visiting with their parent. With ongoing conversations the agency staff has with a social worker or other person, they try to understand the child’s reason behind resisting visitation.
“Often, these kiddos have not had contact with parents sometimes for quite a while,” she said.
The reasons for the interruption in contact between a parent and their children vary, Wegner said. The parent may have been incarcerated, may have moved and more. The last interaction between the parent and the children may have included police involvement, which can be quite terrifying for the children, she said.
“So a lot of it is just in conversation sometimes with the kids and letting them know that we are there and are going to make sure they stay safe,” she said.
Older children may also have a “safe word” that the person who is supervising the visit is aware of as a simple way of letting them know they’d like to leave the visit early.
“It’s a lot of communicating with foster families and social workers to really find the best way to help these kids feel comfortable,” she said.
That there is a need for agencies that provide supervised parenting time services in Minnesota is well known. Because of this, more agencies have either opened or expanded their service options. However, because the need is so great, Wegner said, many of these agencies are full and even have a waiting list.
“The negative is that there is such a great need for the service. The positive is that the awareness is increasing,” she said.
Wegner said it was learning about the great need for families in Morrison County that led her to open a second location in Little Falls. As the nearest supervised parenting time locations were in St. Cloud or Brainerd, finding transportation to and from visits for parents was a huge barrier.
“The great thing about Morrison County is that they have the county house that case aides and social workers were using to provide some of those supervised visits, as well. That’s the only county that we’ve interacted with at this point that has recognized that need in their community and made that available,” she said.
Each visit is documented as the supervised visit progresses. The supervisor strives to not disrupt the time between the child and the parent, Wegner said, as they recognize how important it is for them to bond.
“Some of these parents only get a one, two-hour visit with their kids each week and sometimes it’s two two-hour visits, which is difficult both for parents and children, so we try to be as quiet as we can,” Wegner said.
The language that is used when documenting is very neutral and fact based, such as “parent and child are playing checkers on the floor,” or “mom asks child how school is going and child tells mom all about their friend’s birthday party they recently went to,” Wegner said.
Any negative interactions are well documented, too.
“That’s usually where the parent education piece comes in. We identify some of those concerns and then, if parent education is something that’s part of their plan, then we go back and we work on those things. We talk to parents and say, ‘OK, this is what we saw during the visit,’ and we talk with them about it, we find resources and we work on building skills in those areas,” she said.
Wegner said the hope is for parents to have a positive experience with learning new parenting skills, and applying those skills, to make them even more confident in their parenting. However, they also recognize that sometimes it can be difficult for parents to learn new skills if they are also trying to meet other requirements in order to get their children back.
“It can be trying to find a place to live in order for their kids to return home, they have to get sober, they have to have safe housing and things like that. There are all these other things that are factoring in and sometimes parents are just so overwhelmed trying to meet all of the expectations that it’s very difficult for them to learn new skills as much as they are trying. It’s very hard to do and they often only have a short period of time to do it,” she said.
The age of children varies, as well, Wegner said, ranging from as young as 10 days old to 18.
Before supervised visits commence, an intake is done with the parent who acquires the services. They also speak with the other parent, if applicable, and if they’re involved, with the social worker and guardian ad litem and more.
Wegner said the topic of gift giving is also discussed ahead of time. Sometimes parents are limited to only giving their children gifts on special occasions, if acceptable. Each situation is different, Wegner said, but by having those discussions ahead of time, there are no surprises for the parents. Any presents brought are also checked by the agency staff to make sure what’s being given is appropriate.
“We don’t want to cause them any additional stress or breakdown in relationship with their children, if they try to plan a birthday gift. We don’t want to be the ones to have to say, ‘Sorry, you can’t have that or you can’t take that home,’ so we’re trying to be proactive in having those conversations,” she said.
In addition to the supervised parenting time services, Arrows Family Services offers free support groups for parents and caregivers to attend.
In Morrison County, one of the licensed parent educators holds the Circle of Parents, a monthly support group for parents and caregivers of adolescents and teens. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Arrows Family Services, located at 208B Second St. NE, Little Falls (back of building), from noon to 2 p.m. Free child care is available for children ages 0-9, but parents must register by calling the main office at (320) 983-2001.
“It’s a time where families can just come together. A snack or light meal is also included in that,” Wegner said.
In Mille Lacs County, the agency holds a free generic support group for parents and caregivers of children of any age, Wegner said. As with the Little Falls location, free child care is offered during the support group meeting. Parents and caregivers will need to register for the child care ahead of time by calling the main office (320) 983-2001. The group meets at Arrows Family Services, located at 210 Central Ave. North in Milaca (next to Wellness Central), every second Tuesday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
“The groups are about just that connection. It’s connecting with other caregivers and parents, so you’re not feeling like you’re the only person that’s going through these things. You know, we were never intended to be alone, and so having supports, having connections and having a community is really important for people,” Wegner said.
For more information, visit www.arrowssfamilyser vices.org or call (320) 983-2001.
Those who want to donate to the agency, can make the check out to “Arrows Family Services” and specify in the memo as to which location —Little Falls or Milaca — the donation is for, as well as whether it is for snacks, supervised visits or other specified service.
Wegner said donations that are not specified to a location, are divided equally between the agencies in Little Falls and Milaca.
Donations can be mailed to Arrows Family Services, 210 Central Ave. North, Milaca, MN 56353. Donations can be made via the organization’s website, as well.
